International Plastic Bag Free Day 2023: All You Need To Know
This day is celebrated to remind communities, organizations, and people worldwide to avoid the use of plastic bags.
International Plastic Bag Free Day is celebrated every year on July 3 to create awareness of the adverse effects of the use of a single plastic bag on the environment.
This day is celebrated to remind communities, organizations, and people worldwide to avoid the use of plastic bags in their daily use.
Plastic bags take hundreds of years to decompose, endanger wildlife, and increase pollution which eventually disrupts the natural flow of the ecosystem.
Date
Every year International Plastic Bag Free Day is celebrated on July 3.
History
A member of Zero Waste Europe (ZWE), Rezero, initiated this campaign in 2008 and in its first year was observed only in Catalonia. In 2009, they launched International Plastic Bag Free Day across the Eruopean Union.
Over the years, their initiative has encouraged several countries to diminish the use of plastic bags across the globe.
Significance
The main aim of this day is to motivate countries and individuals to reduce and eventually eliminate the use of plastic bags. They want individuals to adopt sustainable alternatives instead of plastic bags.
This lifestyle of reducing plastic waste will improve the environment and contribute to a greener earth.
Celebration
Several organizations, communities, and individuals round the world run campaigns and activities on this day to minimize the use of plastic.
A few companies host special workshops to educate employees about healthy alternatives to plastic bags. These workshops inform individuals about how they harm nature with plastic bags and how they can resort to reusable bags.
Educational institutes, schools, and universities put efforts to inform students about this day and encourage them to volunteer in plastic bag drives.