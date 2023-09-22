International Day of Sign Languages: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate
The International Day of Sign Languages falls on September 23 and commemorates the founding of the World Federation of the Deaf.
The International Day of Sign Languages date is observed on September 23 every year. This day forms part of the International Week of the Deaf, which seeks to raise awareness about the deaf community on a global scale.
International Day of Sign Languages: History
The International Day of Sign Languages date was decided on September 23 as it commemorates the date that the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) was established in 1951.
It was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2017 to recognise the importance of sign languages for the full realisation of the human rights of people who are deaf.
The International Week of the Deaf was first celebrated in September 1958 and has since evolved into a global movement of Deaf unity and concerted advocacy to raise awareness of the issues deaf people face in their everyday lives.
International Day of Sign Languages: Significance
The International Day of Sign Languages is significant as it raises awareness about the importance of sign language. The day recognises and promotes sign languages as an essential step towards ensuring inclusivity and eliminating discrimination. The day serves as an occasion to educate people about the importance of sign language, breaking myths and misconceptions.
The International Day of Sign Languages not only celebrates the rich heritage, culture, and identity of the deaf community but reinofrces that regardless of their hearing ability, everyone should have equal opportunities to communicate, learn, and participate in society fully.
ð International Day of Sign Languages ð@WFDeaf_org has issued a challenge called 'Shine a Blue Light On Sign Languages!' ð So this Saturday, we're lighting up our Edinburgh building to show our support for sign language ðð@TheBlackwoodBar open 11am to 11pm ð»ð¥³#IDSL pic.twitter.com/D7JvwweM8s— Deaf Action (@DeafAction) September 21, 2023
International Day of Sign Languages: How To Celebrate
Here's how to celebrate International Day of Sign Languages:
Learn a sign language. There are many different sign languages used around the world, so choose one that interests you or that is relevant to your community.
Attend a sign language event. Many communities hold events on International Day of Sign Languages to celebrate sign language and Deaf culture.
Support Deaf-owned businesses and organisations.
Talk to your friends, family, and colleagues about sign language and Deaf culture.
If you know sign language, use it whenever you can, even if it's just to say hello or goodbye. This helps to normalise sign language and make it more visible in the community.