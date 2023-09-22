International Day of Sign Languages: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate

The International Day of Sign Languages date was decided on September 23 as it commemorates the date that the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) was established in 1951.

It was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2017 to recognise the importance of sign languages for the full realisation of the human rights of people who are deaf.

The International Week of the Deaf was first celebrated in September 1958 and has since evolved into a global movement of Deaf unity and concerted advocacy to raise awareness of the issues deaf people face in their everyday lives.