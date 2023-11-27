India's First Night Sky Sanctuary In Ladakh: All You Need To Know

Ladakh will soon have South East Asia's first Night Sky Sanctuary, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

The Minister informed that the Sanctuary is being set up with the help of Indian Institute of Astrophysics Bengaluru, which is affiliated to the Department of Science & Technology, Govt of India.

According to a PIB release, Singh profusely appreciated the Lt Governor of Ladakh, Brig (Retd) B.D. Mishra for his active cooperation in the project.

On behalf of the Ministry of Science & Technology and CSIR, we will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Night Sky Reserve at Hanle, the Minister said.

The Union Minister was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the exhibition ‘Ladakh’s Pride’ to mark the fourth anniversary of the establishment of the Union Territory of Ladakh.