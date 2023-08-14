Independence Day 2023: Images, Posters And Short Quotes To Share With Fellow Indians
Independence Day 2023: India will celebrate its Independence day on Tuesday, August 15. It was on this day in 1947 that our country got its freedom from the British rule.
Like every year, Independence Day 2023 will be celebrated with grandeur, gaiety, fervour and enthusiasm.
The day is observed as a National Holiday all over the country.
On this special day, here are images, posters and short quotes that you can share with your fellow Indians.
Celebrate India's 77th Independence Day with pride and unity!
Happy Independence Day Images
Independence Day Instagram Posters
Happy Independence Day 2023: Greetings
Let’s renew our commitment to protect the ideals that our tri colour represents. Happy Independence Day!
On this special day, we remember the beginning of our nation, built on strength and bravery. Happy Independence Day 2023! Jai Hind!
A nation’s true strength lies in the hearts and minds of its people. Happy Independence Day!
On this day, we reflect on struggles that made us stronger as a nation. Happy Independence Day!
Happy Independence Day 2023: Short Quotes
"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it" - Bal Gangadhar Tilak
“They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit.” - Bhagat Singh
"I want freedom for the full expression of my personality." - Mahatma Gandhi
"Tum Muje Khoon Do, Mai Tumhe Azadi Dunga." - Subhas Chandra Bose
“Freedom of mind is the real freedom.” - BR Ambedkar
"At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." - Jawaharlal Nehru.
“One can take the path of revolution but the revolution should not give a shock to society. There is no place for violence in revolution.” - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel