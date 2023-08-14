Independence Day 2023: Images, Posters And Short Quotes To Share With Fellow Indians

Independence Day 2023: India will celebrate its Independence day on Tuesday, August 15. It was on this day in 1947 that our country got its freedom from the British rule.

Like every year, Independence Day 2023 will be celebrated with grandeur, gaiety, fervour and enthusiasm.

The day is observed as a National Holiday all over the country.

On this special day, here are images, posters and short quotes that you can share with your fellow Indians.