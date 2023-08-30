Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023: Wishes, Messages, Facebook And Whatsapp Status

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023: Raksha Bandhan, observed on the full moon day of the Shravan month in the Hindu calendar, is a significant Hindu festival that commemorates the special bond of affection and safeguarding shared among siblings.

Also referred to as Rakhi or Rakhi Purnima, this year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 30.

During this festival, sisters tie a sacred thread known as a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. This rakhi symbolizes the sister's love and care for her brother, while the brother, in return, pledges to protect and support his sister.

Raksha Bandhan is a festive occasion celebrated with enthusiasm. Sisters prepare by purchasing new garments, sweets, and gifts for their brothers. Similarly, brothers get ready for the celebration by selecting new attire and thoughtful presents for their sisters.

Raksha Bandhan is a time that brings families together to honor the bond of love and safeguarding shared by siblings. This day is filled with joy and merriment, serving as a heartfelt reminder of the significance of family connections.