Happy Navratri 2023: Wishes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

The auspicious festival of Navratri will begin on Sunday, October 15 and culminate on October 23. Every year, Hindus celebrate the nine-day festival with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur across the world. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms.

As devotees gear up to celebrate Navratri, here are some happy Navratri wishes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp statuses to share with friends, family and other loved ones: