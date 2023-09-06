Happy Janmashtami 2023: Wishes, Messages, Facebook And Whatsapp Status

Devotees of Lord Krishna celebrate Janmashtami with great joy and enthusiasm.

This special day, also called Krishna Janmashtami, Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti, and Sree Jayanthi, commemorates Lord Krishna's birth.

On Janmashtami, people fast and pray for the well-being of their families. This year, the festival falls on September 6 and 7.

Here are some happy Janmashtami wishes, messages and social media statuses that you can share with your friends and family: