Happy Janmashtami 2023: Wishes, Messages, Facebook And Whatsapp Status
Celebrate Janmashtami 2023 by sharing heartfelt wishes and messages on Facebook and WhatsApp on Lord Krishna's birthday.
Devotees of Lord Krishna celebrate Janmashtami with great joy and enthusiasm.
This special day, also called Krishna Janmashtami, Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti, and Sree Jayanthi, commemorates Lord Krishna's birth.
On Janmashtami, people fast and pray for the well-being of their families. This year, the festival falls on September 6 and 7.
Here are some happy Janmashtami wishes, messages and social media statuses that you can share with your friends and family:
Happy Janmashtami 2023 Wishes
Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna!
Janmashtami greetings to everyone! May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna always bring happiness and good health in our lives. Jai Shri Krishna!
Happy Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna illuminate our lives with joy & the ability to serve the poorest of the poor for the progress of humankind.
Greetings and good wishes to everyone on Janmashtami. As we reflect upon the timeless teachings of Lord Krishna, may this be a joyous day full of festivities and celebrations for all of us.
May the blessings of Lord Krishna fill your life with love, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Janmashtami 2023!
Wishing you a Janmashtami full of devotion, spirituality, and the sweetness of Lord Krishna's love.
Let the melody of Lord Krishna's flute bring peace and harmony to your life. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!
On this divine occasion, may Krishna's presence bring you strength and wisdom. Jai Shri Krishna!
As we celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, may the lessons from Lord Krishna's life guide us towards righteousness and goodness.
May the blessings of Lord Krishna be with you always, lighting up your path with love and happiness. Happy Janmashtami 2023!
Wishing you a Janmashtami filled with joy, devotion, and the bliss of Krishna's eternal love.
Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna who enchants everyone with his playful mischiefs. Have a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami!
Happy Janmashtami 2023: Messages
May Lord Krishna's blessings fill your life with love, joy, and prosperity. Happy Janmashtami 2023!
Wishing you a Janmashtami filled with devotion, happiness, and peace. Jai Shri Krishna!
Let's celebrate the birth of the divine Krishna and seek his blessings for a brighter future. Happy Janmashtami!
May all your desires come true and may Nand Gopal shower his blessings on you and your loved ones! Happy Janmashtami!
May the enchanting tales of Krishna’s childhood antics remind us to embrace the childlike innocence within us. Wishing you a joyous Janmashtami!
Krishna’s birth reminds us that good always triumphs over evil. Have faith in the divine. Happy Janmashtami 2023!
Krishna’s leelas remind us to embrace joy, laughter, and love in our lives. Happy Gokulashtami!
Krishna’s message: Surrender your ego, find your purpose, and live a life of purpose. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!
Krishna’s love for all beings is a testament to the boundless compassion of the Divine.
On this Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna steal away all your worries and fill your life with love and happiness.
Happy Janmashtami 2023: Facebook and WhatsApp Status
"Wishing everyone a joyful and blessed Janmashtami! 🙏🌟"
"Krishna's teachings of love, compassion, and righteousness inspire us all. Happy Janmashtami!"
"May Lord Krishna's blessings bring peace and prosperity to your life. Jai Shri Krishna! 🙏"
"Let's celebrate the birth of the mischievous yet divine Lord Krishna with devotion and love. Happy Janmashtami!"
"As we celebrate Janmashtami, let us remember the lessons of Krishna's life and strive for a better world. 🌍🕊️"
"False ego means mistaken identity. When we become servants of Krishna, we become free from the false ego. Happy Janmashtami!"
"May Murli Manohar continue to shower health and happiness on your family, and may you always remain in his list of favourites. Happy Janmashtami!"
"Celebrate the birth of the Almighty! Spread the bliss of Janmashtami! Wishing you and your family a happy and blessed Janmashtami."
Happy Janmashtami 2023 Wishes In Hindi
श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी के पावन अवसर पर सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय श्रीकृष्ण!
सभी को जन्माष्टमी के पावन पर्व की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। जय श्रीकृष्ण!
श्री कृष्ण है जिनका नाम,
गोकुल है जिनका धाम,
मेरे ऐसे बाल गोपाल कान्हा को प्रणाम।
कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!
श्री कृष्ण अपनी लीला जारी रखना, सबपर अपना प्यार भी बरसाते रहना। जय श्री कृष्ण, हैप्पी जन्माष्टमी!
आओ मिलकर श्री बाल कृष्ण के गुण गाएं,
सब मिलकर जन्माष्टमी का त्योहार मनाएं।
हैप्पी जन्माष्टमी!