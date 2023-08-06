Happy Friendship Day 2023: 50+ Quotes, Images, Wishes, Captions & Status Messages For Your Best Friend

When is Friendship Day Celebrated in India?

International Friendship Day will be celebrated on Sunday, August 6.

In India, Friendship Day is observed annually on the first Sunday of August but internationally Friendship Day was celebrated on July 30. Many countries celebrate Friendship Day on different dates as per their traditions.



The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the United Nations General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.



Here are some wishes, quotes, Instagram captions, and whatsapp messages to share with your friends on Friendship Day 2023: