Google's 25th Birthday: Check Out Today's Doodle And What CEO Sundar Pichai Said
Sundar Pichai also shared some thoughts on the opportunity Google has with AI to do things that matter on an even bigger scale.
Search giant Google is celebrating its 25th birthday on September 27.
The company is celebrating the special day with a Doodle that is taking the users back in time to learn how Google was born 25 years ago.
"And while here at Google we’re oriented towards the future, birthdays can also be a time to reflect. Let’s take a walk down memory lane to learn how we were born 25 years ago...," Google said in its blog.
Wednesday's Doodle comes with a GIF which turns 'Google' into 'G25gle'.
"By fate or luck, doctoral students Sergey Brin and Larry Page met in Stanford University’s computer science program in the late ‘90s. They quickly learned they shared a similar vision: make the World Wide Web a more accessible place," the company said.
Google Doodle Today.
The pair worked tirelessly from their dorm rooms to develop a prototype for a better search engine. As they made meaningful progress on the project, they moved the operation to Google’s first office — a rented garage. On September 27, 1998, Google Inc. was officially born, as per the blog.
Further, Google said that much has changed since 1998 — including our logo as seen in today’s Doodle — but the mission has remained the same: to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.
"Billions of people from all over the globe use Google to search, connect, work, play, and SO much more! Thank you for evolving with us over the past 25 years. We can’t wait to see where the future takes us, together," Google said.
In another blog post, Google said that for our birthday, we’re celebrating in ways you might have come to expect over the last quarter-century.
"Our homepage doodle today honours the evolution of the Google logo, and if you search for (or hum) birthday-related queries, you might see a little surprise. But mostly, we want to say thanks," it said.
25 years ago, Google Search launched from a garage in a California suburb. Today, we have offices and data centers on six continents, in over 200 cities. In honor of our 25th birthday tomorrow, take a world tour with us #Google25 â https://t.co/lRCaDCJvg0— Google (@Google) September 26, 2023
Earlier this month, to kick off the birthday celebrations, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai reflected on the company's first quarter century. He also shared some thoughts on the opportunity the company has with AI to do things that matter on an even bigger scale.
"This month, Google will celebrate our 25th birthday. It’s a huge privilege to reach this milestone, made possible by the people who use our products and challenge us to keep innovating, the hundreds of thousands of Googlers past and present who have given their talents to building those products, and our partners who believe in our mission as much as we do," he wrote.
Google turns 25 this month ð— Google (@Google) September 5, 2023
CEO @SundarPichai looks back on the big questions that led us to where we are today, and what the next 25 years could look like â https://t.co/gftKdUAE9x