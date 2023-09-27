Google's 25th Birthday: Check Out Today's Doodle And What CEO Sundar Pichai Said

Search giant Google is celebrating its 25th birthday on September 27.

The company is celebrating the special day with a Doodle that is taking the users back in time to learn how Google was born 25 years ago.

"And while here at Google we’re oriented towards the future, birthdays can also be a time to reflect. Let’s take a walk down memory lane to learn how we were born 25 years ago...," Google said in its blog.

Wednesday's Doodle comes with a GIF which turns 'Google' into 'G25gle'.

"By fate or luck, doctoral students Sergey Brin and Larry Page met in Stanford University’s computer science program in the late ‘90s. They quickly learned they shared a similar vision: make the World Wide Web a more accessible place," the company said.