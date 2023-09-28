Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Wishes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Processions will be taken out to immerse idols of Lord Ganesh on Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of the festival.
The Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 festival is all set to conclude on Anant Chaturdashi, i.e. Thursday, September 28.
The 10-day-long festival dedicated to Lord Ganesh commenced on September 19, 2021.
Anant Chaturdashi is the day when devotees of Lord Ganpati bid him farewell. It is also known as Ganesh Visarjan or Ganpati Visarjan where devotees bid adieu to the beloved elephant god.
On this day of Ganesh Visarjan 2023 or Anant Chaturdashi, here are some wishes, messages, social media statuses to share with your family and friends.
Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Messages
Here are some messages that you can share on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023:
As we immerse the divine idol of Lord Ganesha, may he take away all our sorrows and bless us with happiness and prosperity. Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Laukar Ya!
With the immersion of Lord Ganesha, may all our troubles dissolve too. Looking forward to new beginnings!
Just as the waters absorb Ganpati Bappa, may his blessings seep into our homes and hearts forever. Farewell, Ganesha!
May the lord of wisdom and prosperity bestow his blessings upon us until we welcome him again next year. Ganpati Visarjan greetings to all!
As we say goodbye to our beloved Ganesha, let's carry his blessings and teachings in our hearts. May he remove all obstacles from our paths.
The waves might take him away from our sight, but Lord Ganesha remains forever in our hearts.
Lord Ganesha's immersion symbolises the cycle of creation and dissolution in nature. May we always understand the deeper meaning of life.
Though it's time to bid adieu to Lord Ganesha, his blessings, love, and wisdom will remain with us throughout the year.
On this Ganesh Visarjan, may we immerse our negativities and embrace love, peace, and harmony.
Ganesh Visarjan is not about saying goodbye, it's about cherishing the moments of blessings and looking forward to more!
Ganesh Visarjan 2023: WhatsApp And Facebook Status
🌺 "Bidding adieu to Lord Ganesha with a hopeful heart. May He return next year bringing more blessings and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!" 🙏
🌊 As we immerse the idol of Lord Ganesha today, may our troubles too dissolve away. Wishing everyone a blessed Ganesh Visarjan! ✨
🐘 Every year He comes into our homes and fills it with positivity and blessings. And as we say goodbye today, may the divine blessings of Ganesha always be upon us. Happy Ganesh Visarjan! 💫
💕 With the sounds of drums and chants, let's bid farewell to our beloved Ganesha. May the coming year be filled with good health, wealth, peace, and prosperity for all. Ganpati Bappa Morya! 🎶
🌸 Though the time has come to bid Him farewell, the lessons and blessings of Lord Ganesha remain with us. Wishing everyone a peaceful and joyous Ganesh Visarjan! 🌼
🎉 Celebrating the divine departure of Ganesha with gratitude in our hearts. Until next year, may His blessings continue to light up our paths. Happy Visarjan, everyone! 🔥
💧 As we watch Lord Ganesha's idol merge with the waters, may He take away all our sorrows and leave behind a wave of happiness and prosperity. Ganpati Bappa Morya! 🌊
Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Wishes
Here are some wishes that you can send to your family and friends on the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan 2023:
As Lord Ganesha returns to his abode, may He leave behind blessings, happiness, and good fortune for all. Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!
On this auspicious occasion of Ganpati Visarjan, may Bappa take away all our troubles and bless us with peace and prosperity. Farewell, dear Ganesha, until next year!
May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha continue to light up our lives as we bid Him adieu today. Wishing you a blessed Ganpati Visarjan!
As we immerse our beloved Bappa today, may our lives be immersed in joy, happiness, and success. Ganpati Bappa Morya!
The time has come to bid farewell to our dearest Lord Ganesha. Praying that He ensures a life full of blessings and happiness for you and your family.
May the spirit of Lord Ganesha stay with us, guiding us on the path of righteousness and filling our homes with prosperity, even as we bid Him farewell. Happy Ganpati Visarjan!
The melodies of the drums, the joy in our hearts, and the faith in our souls – may it all stay with us until we welcome Bappa again next year. Farewell, Ganesha. Ganpati Bappa Morya!
As we say goodbye to Lord Ganesha today, let's cherish the moments of blessings and happiness He brought into our lives. Wishing you and your family a wonderful Ganpati Visarjan.
May the divine protector take away all our obstacles and shower us with love and fortune. See you soon, Bappa. Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!
Ganesha's stay with us was short, but His blessings are eternal. As we bid Him farewell, let's keep His teachings and blessings in our hearts. Wishing you a blessed Visarjan!