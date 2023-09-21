Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Lalbaugcha Raja Witnesses Stampede-Like Situation, Watch Video
Lalbaugcha Raja witnessed a stampede-like situation on Wednesday. Watch video here
One of Mumbai's most famous Ganpati pandal Lalbaugcha Raja witnessed a stampede-like situation on Day 2 of Ganesh Chaturthi.
In the video that surfaced on social media, a huge crowd at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai is seen breaking down makeshift barriers while the volunteers are trying to control the panic and a possibility of a stampede.
Watch video here
Viral | Huge crowd at Lalbaug Cha Ganpati in Mumbai breaks down makeshift barrier. Volunteers are seen trying their best to control the panic & the dreaded possibility of a stampede. pic.twitter.com/m0KBOj0YfV— MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) September 20, 2023
Netizens were quick to react to the video. While some blamed the unruly crowd, some blamed the volunteers.
Some devotees also said that they have stopped visiting famous pandals and they just watch the videos on the social media pages of the pandals.
Exactly i went this year only@once in my@life@and promise i wont ever visit again..its better to watch in TV clearly rather risking our life in such stampede..sick sick crowd— Pramod Shetty (@PramodS52201398) September 21, 2023
Never happened like this.— Achuthan Padmanabhan (@AchuthanPadman) September 21, 2023
Please take care of in future , this type of situation shouldn't be happened any more.
Better to do the Darshan of all the famous and crowded Pandals from home on YouTube.. I visit regular Ganpati Pandals and Temple to Pray ðð»— Rinni (@Rinni1911) September 21, 2023
When will Indians learn the importance of queue and maintaining it. Authorities incharge should avoid line breakers or do not give preference until its critical.— à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤ Ray (@bongz_bongz) September 21, 2023
Ganpati Visarjan On Day 2
According to officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a total of 66,785 "one-and-a-half-day" Ganapati idols were immersed in the sea and other water bodies, including artificial ponds, till 6 am on Thursday.
As part of the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav, dedicated to the elephant-headed god, idols of the deity are usually immersed after one and a half days, five days, seven days and ten days or as per family traditions.
The idols were taken out and immersed amid chants of “Ganapati Bappa Morya”, the beating of drums, music and dance.
Of the immersion figures so far, BMC officials said, 66,435 were household Ganapati idols, while 350 were “sarvajanik”, or community, idols.
Ganeshotsav is one of the biggest festivals in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. Idols of the deity are brought home and installed at pandals during the 10-day celebrations that start on Ganesh Chaturthi – September 19 this year – and end on Anant Chaturdashi (September 28 this year).