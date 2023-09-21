BQPrimeTrendingGanesh Chaturthi 2023: Lalbaugcha Raja Witnesses Stampede-Like Situation, Watch Video
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Lalbaugcha Raja Witnesses Stampede-Like Situation, Watch Video

Lalbaugcha Raja witnessed a stampede-like situation on Wednesday. Watch video here

21 Sep 2023, 11:27 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Screengrab from the viral video</p></div>
Screengrab from the viral video

One of Mumbai's most famous Ganpati pandal Lalbaugcha Raja witnessed a stampede-like situation on Day 2 of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In the video that surfaced on social media, a huge crowd at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai is seen breaking down makeshift barriers while the volunteers are trying to control the panic and a possibility of a stampede.

Watch video here

Netizens were quick to react to the video. While some blamed the unruly crowd, some blamed the volunteers.

Some devotees also said that they have stopped visiting famous pandals and they just watch the videos on the social media pages of the pandals.

Ganpati Visarjan On Day 2

According to officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a total of 66,785 "one-and-a-half-day" Ganapati idols were immersed in the sea and other water bodies, including artificial ponds, till 6 am on Thursday.

As part of the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav, dedicated to the elephant-headed god, idols of the deity are usually immersed after one and a half days, five days, seven days and ten days or as per family traditions.

The idols were taken out and immersed amid chants of “Ganapati Bappa Morya”, the beating of drums, music and dance.

Of the immersion figures so far, BMC officials said, 66,435 were household Ganapati idols, while 350 were “sarvajanik”, or community, idols.

Ganeshotsav is one of the biggest festivals in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. Idols of the deity are brought home and installed at pandals during the 10-day celebrations that start on Ganesh Chaturthi – September 19 this year – and end on Anant Chaturdashi (September 28 this year).

