Elon Musk Birthday: 10 Statements From Tesla Owner That Hit The Headlines

In 2018, in a tweet Elon Musk claimed to have secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 per share. This tweet caused Tesla's stock price to jump, but it later turned out that Musk did not have the funding secured.

Musk mocked pronouns on Twitter. In 2020, Musk tweeted that "pronouns suck" and that he would use "they" as a gender-neutral pronoun instead. This tweet was met with criticism from many people, including his then-girlfriend Grimes.

Musk criticised public transportation. He has said that he thinks public transportation is "painful" and "sucks." He has also said that he would never use public transportation himself. These comments have been criticised by some people who believe that public transportation is an important part of a sustainable society.

Musk suggested that COVID-19 was not a serious threat. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Musk tweeted that the "coronavirus panic is dumb" and the infamous tweet that said, "kids are essentially immune, but elderly with existing conditions are vulnerable. Family gatherings with close contact between kids & grandparents probably most risky."

Musk promoted a conspiracy theory about the COVID-19 vaccine. In 2021, Musk tweeted a link to a video that promoted a conspiracy theory that the COVID-19 vaccine was designed to implant microchips in people. This tweet was later deleted.

Musk called a British diver Vernon Unsworth a "pedo guy" on Twitter. In 2018, Musk called a British diver who helped rescue a group of Thai boys trapped in a cave a "pedo guy." This tweet was widely condemned, and Musk later apologised.

Musk smoked weed on a live podcast in 2018. He smoked marijuana on a live podcast with Joe Rogan. This was seen by many as a reckless and irresponsible act, especially given Musk's position as CEO of a major company.

In 2021, Elon Musk was not happy when Senator Bernie Sanders suggested that the elites should pay their "fair share,". Musk then tweeted, "I keep forgetting that you’re still alive."

In 2022, Musk criticised California's COVID-19 lockdown measures and said that he was considering moving Tesla's headquarters out of California. This threat was seen by many as an attempt to pressure California to loosen its lockdown measures.