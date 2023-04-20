Twitter Deadline Alert: Legacy Blue Checkmarks Will Be Removed Today, Here's How You Can Retain It

To retain blue tick, Twitter users can now sign up for Twitter Blue, which is priced differently based on region and sign-up method. In the United States, the subscription costs $11 per month or $114.99 per year for iOS or Android users, and $8 per month or $84 per year for web users. In India, the monthly pricing for iOS is ₹900, while web monthly is ₹650, and yearly pricing for iOS is ₹9400. Android users can expect to pay ₹900 monthly or ₹9,400 yearly.