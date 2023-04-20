Twitter Deadline Alert: Legacy Blue Checkmarks Will Be Removed Today, Here's How You Can Retain It
Twitter will begin removing the blue verified checkmarks from individual and organisation accounts that were verified in the past.
Starting today, Twitter will begin removing the blue verified checkmarks from individual and organisation accounts that were verified in the past. This change comes after Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced the deadline on April 12th. The only accounts that will be able to keep their blue checkmarks are those who subscribed to Twitter Blue, Twitter's subscription service.
Through Twitter, Elon Musk announced the final date for removing legacy Blue checks. He wrote “ Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20”
Previously, Twitter did not charge for verification badges, which were introduced in 2009 to help users identify genuine accounts of public interest. However, in order to generate much-needed revenue, Musk has made the decision to switch to a paid verification system.
How To Retain Twitter Checkmarks?
To retain blue tick, Twitter users can now sign up for Twitter Blue, which is priced differently based on region and sign-up method. In the United States, the subscription costs $11 per month or $114.99 per year for iOS or Android users, and $8 per month or $84 per year for web users. In India, the monthly pricing for iOS is ₹900, while web monthly is ₹650, and yearly pricing for iOS is ₹9400. Android users can expect to pay ₹900 monthly or ₹9,400 yearly.
Musk has also launched a program for businesses and organisations to charge $1,000 per month for verification badges, with gold badges for brands, companies, and nonprofits, and grey badges for governments.
On Twitter Verified account, the official link to subscribe to Twitter Blue and even the last date is mentioned.
As Twitter begins removing blue checkmarks from legacy verified accounts, users must decide whether to pay for Twitter Blue or risk losing their verified status.