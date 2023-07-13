Bastille Day 2023: History, Traditions, Celebrations, Significance

The traditions associated with Bastille Day often reflect a sense of national pride and the spirit of liberty that is integral to French identity. Here are some traditions that are followed at Bastille Day.

Military Parade: The most famous tradition of Bastille Day is the military parade in Paris, known as the Défilé du 14 juillet. This parade takes place on the Champs-Élysées and is one of the oldest and largest regular military parades in Europe. The procession includes representatives from all branches of the French military and is watched by the President of France.

Fireworks Display: A large fireworks display is staged near the Eiffel Tower in Paris at around 11 pm. Similar fireworks displays occur all across the country. These displays are a longstanding tradition and are eagerly anticipated each year.

Bals des Pompiers: Another fun tradition is the Bals des Pompiers (Firemen's Balls). Fire stations across France open their doors to host these lively parties on the eve and night of Bastille Day. These balls are open to the public and are an opportunity for the community to come together in a spirit of unity and celebration.

Public Gatherings: Across France, cities and towns host a variety of communal events such as meals, dances, and concerts. These events are often organised by local councils and are an opportunity for people to gather together and celebrate their French identity.

Bastille Day is a great day to explore Paris. The city is alive with people celebrating, and there are many things to see and do. People soak in the experience by wearing blue, white, and red - the colours of the French flag.