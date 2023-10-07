Air India Unveils First Look Of A350, After Logo, Design Change; See Pics

BQPrimeTrendingAir India Unveils First Look Of A350, After Logo, Design Change; See Pics
Air India unveiled the first look of its new A350 planes, painted in the new colours at a paint house in Toulouse, France.

07 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Air India</p></div>
Image Source: Air India

Air India on Saturday shared the first look of its new A350 planes getting painted in the new colours at a paint house in Toulouse, France. The new planes will come to India in winter.

The Tata-group airline had rebranded in early 2023 with a new red-aubergine-gold look and a new logo 'The Vista'.

In a post shared by Air India on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the airline said, "Here's the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter..."

The new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine and gold highlights as well as a chakra-inspired pattern.

Air India's Rebranding

In August 2023, Air India had unveiled a new brand identity 'The Vista' inspired by the peak of the golden window frame that signifies 'limitless possibilities'. The new look re-imagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system.

The iconic Maharaja logo will, however remain at the airline.

Air India's Crew Revamp

Air India's flying crew, ground and security staff will soon sport new uniforms designed by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The last time when there was a change in uniforms for Air India staff was in 2015 and at that time, the loss-making carrier was under government control.

The airline has partnered with Malhotra to design new uniforms for more than 10,000 employees on the frontline, including cabin crew, cockpit crew, ground and security staff. Currently, female cabin crew wear saree or kurta in red or blue colour. Male cabin crew sports white shirt, black trousers and a black jet.

The new uniforms are expected to be introduced at the time of inducting A350 aircraft later this year.

