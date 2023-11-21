WhatsApp To Get Meta's AI Chatbot Soon; Here's All You Need To Know
In text-based chats, Meta AI has access to real-time information through its search partnership with Bing.
At its Connect 2023 event in September, Meta introduced new AI experiences and features that will enhance a user's connections with others – and give them the tools to be more creative, expressive, and productive.
"Meta AI is a new assistant you can interact with like a person, available on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, and coming soon to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and Quest 3," the company had said.
It is powered by a custom model that leverages technology from Llama 2 and Meta's latest large language model (LLM) research. In text-based chats, Meta AI has access to real-time information through its search partnership with Bing and offers a tool for image generation.
Now, according to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that adds a shortcut to open AI-powered chats from the Chats tab, and it is available to some beta testers.
The feature is designed at assisting people with their daily activities by providing them with advice and suggestions, the report said.
"A new button is located in the Chats tab above the icon to start new chats. With this button, it’s possible to quickly open the AI-powered chats, making the process faster and even more convenient for users," the report said.
WhatsApp has not official announced the release date of this feature.
Source: Meta
WhatsApp's New Safety Campaign
WhatsApp has launched a 'Check the Facts' safety campaign to drive user awareness around its safety features and curb the spread of misinformation on the platform.
The month-long campaign highlights the Meta-owned messaging platform's in-built product features, safety tools like block and report, and forward labels that equip users to spot misinformation and prevent its circulation.
It encourages people to verify information that sounds suspicious or inaccurate via fact-checking organisations on WhatsApp Channels, according to a statement.
"WhatsApp has launched an integrated safety campaign ‘Check the Facts’ in an effort to drive user awareness around WhatsApp’s safety features and promote digital best practices that help prevent the spread of misinformation on the platform and empower people to take control of their messaging experience," it said.
While there is no single action that can help prevent the spread of misinformation and fake news online, WhatsApp's 'Check the Facts' campaign serves as a simple safety guide to fight misinformation.
(With PTI inputs)