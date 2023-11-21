WhatsApp To Get Meta's AI Chatbot Soon; Here's All You Need To Know

At its Connect 2023 event in September, Meta introduced new AI experiences and features that will enhance a user's connections with others – and give them the tools to be more creative, expressive, and productive.

"Meta AI is a new assistant you can interact with like a person, available on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, and coming soon to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and Quest 3," the company had said.

It is powered by a custom model that leverages technology from Llama 2 and Meta's latest large language model (LLM) research. In text-based chats, Meta AI has access to real-time information through its search partnership with Bing and offers a tool for image generation.

Now, according to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that adds a shortcut to open AI-powered chats from the Chats tab, and it is available to some beta testers.

The feature is designed at assisting people with their daily activities by providing them with advice and suggestions, the report said.

"A new button is located in the Chats tab above the icon to start new chats. With this button, it’s possible to quickly open the AI-powered chats, making the process faster and even more convenient for users," the report said.

WhatsApp has not official announced the release date of this feature.