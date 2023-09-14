What Are WhatsApp Channels? Here's All You Need To Know About The Newly Launched Feature

In a statement, Meta said that "we’re excited to launch WhatsApp Channels to over 150 countries and deliver a private way to receive updates that matter to you."

"We’re welcoming thousands of organizations, sports teams, artists, and thought leaders that people can follow, right within WhatsApp," the company said.

Channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls.

"Channels can be found in a new tab called Updates on WhatsApp – where you’ll find Status and channels you choose to follow – separate from your chats with family, friends, and communities," Meta said.

Actors like Katrina Kaif, Diljit Dosanjh, Vijay Deverakonda and the Indian Cricket Team have launched their WhatsApp Channels.