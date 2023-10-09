Vistara Adopts SITA's Tech Solutions To Optimise Flight Paths, Reduce Fuel Consumption

Full-service carrier Vistara will deploy eWAS and OptiClimb solutions by SITA, an IT solutions provider for the air transport industry.

By deploying these solutions, Vistara aims to improve efficiency in flight planning and operations, reducing fuel burn and thereby reducing carbon emissions. Vistara said that continuous improvements in operational efficiency and safety remain key focus areas for the company.

"Advanced technology solutions, such as SITA OptiClimb and SITA eWAS, enable clear enhancements in these areas, which ultimately help us to reduce our carbon footprint," Hamish Maxwell, senior vice president, flight operations, Vistara, said.