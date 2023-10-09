Vistara Adopts SITA's Tech Solutions To Optimise Flight Paths, Reduce Fuel Consumption
SITA says this will enable Vistara to save 80 tonnes of fuel per year per aircraft on average.
Full-service carrier Vistara will deploy eWAS and OptiClimb solutions by SITA, an IT solutions provider for the air transport industry.
By deploying these solutions, Vistara aims to improve efficiency in flight planning and operations, reducing fuel burn and thereby reducing carbon emissions. Vistara said that continuous improvements in operational efficiency and safety remain key focus areas for the company.
"Advanced technology solutions, such as SITA OptiClimb and SITA eWAS, enable clear enhancements in these areas, which ultimately help us to reduce our carbon footprint," Hamish Maxwell, senior vice president, flight operations, Vistara, said.
The eWAS solution will help Vistara enhance overall flight safety and efficiency by providing pilots with better weather awareness data. It serves as an effective mechanism for delivering OptiClimb recommendations, according to SITA.
The OptiClimb solution leverages historical flight data to predict fuel burn during the climb out and provides customised climb profile recommendations for every flight using machine learning.
SITA said this will enable Vistara to save 80 tonnes of fuel per year per aircraft on average and reduce carbon emissions by roughly 250 tonnes yearly. For Vistara’s entire fleet, yearly fuel savings are estimated to be more than 5,000 tonnes, leading to a reduction in carbon emissions of more than 15,000 tonnes.
"We're excited to help leading airlines like Vistara with solutions that supercharge their efficiency, significantly reduce fuel consumption and support efforts towards more sustainable air travel," Sumesh Patel, president, Asia Pacific, SITA, said. "We're now seeing an increasing number of Indian airlines looking for smart solutions to optimise operations and enhance the passenger experience."