Telegram To Launch New 'Stories' Feature In July; Here's What CEO Pavel Durov Said

Messaging app Telegram on Tuesday announced that it is going to launch 'Stories' feature next month.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov made the announcement on his Telegram channel and said the Stories feature will be launched "in the Telegram way."

"For years, our users have been asking us to implement Stories in Telegram. More than half of all feature requests that we receive are related to Stories," he said.

"Initially, we were against this since Stories are already everywhere. However, Telegram wouldn't be Telegram if we didn't listen to our users and didn't innovate on existing formats," Durov added.