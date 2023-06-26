Tech Startup Byju's Seeks To Calm Investors As Crisis Escalates

On a call with investors, Byju Raveendran acknowledged his failure in installing processes that could have helped close the accounts on time and said its systems are being improved with the help of a newly appointed finance chief and general counsel, according to people familiar with the discussion. The startup told investors it is on track to finalize fiscal 2022 numbers by the end of September after hiring MSKA & Associates to replace Deloitte Haskins & Sells, according to the people, who asked not to be named as the information isn’t public.