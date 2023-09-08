Nvidia Ties Up With Reliance, Tata To Build Large-Scale AI Infrastructure In India

Nvidia Corp., maker of chipsets that power the buzzy AI chatbot ChatGPT, has tied up with two of India’s largest conglomerates to build large-scale artificial intelligence infrastructure in the world’s most populous nation.

The U.S.-based chipmaker has entered into partnerships with Reliance Industries Ltd. and the Tata Group to build infrastructure-as-a-service and platform for AI services.

Reliance Industries and Nvidia will develop India’s own large language model, trained on regional languages for tailored Generative AI apps.

Tata Group and Nvidia will work together to build an AI supercomputer, powered by the next-generation Grace Hopper Superchip to achieve best-in-class performance.

“The global Generative AI race is in full steam,” Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive at Nvidia, said in a statement. “Data centres worldwide are shifting to GPU computing to build energy-efficient infrastructure to support the exponential demand for Gen AI.”