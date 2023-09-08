Nvidia Ties Up With Reliance, Tata To Build Large-Scale AI Infrastructure In India
Nvidia has entered into tie-ups with Reliance and Tata Group to build infrastructure-as-a-service and platform for AI services.
Nvidia Corp., maker of chipsets that power the buzzy AI chatbot ChatGPT, has tied up with two of India’s largest conglomerates to build large-scale artificial intelligence infrastructure in the world’s most populous nation.
The U.S.-based chipmaker has entered into partnerships with Reliance Industries Ltd. and the Tata Group to build infrastructure-as-a-service and platform for AI services.
Reliance Industries and Nvidia will develop India’s own large language model, trained on regional languages for tailored Generative AI apps.
Tata Group and Nvidia will work together to build an AI supercomputer, powered by the next-generation Grace Hopper Superchip to achieve best-in-class performance.
“The global Generative AI race is in full steam,” Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive at Nvidia, said in a statement. “Data centres worldwide are shifting to GPU computing to build energy-efficient infrastructure to support the exponential demand for Gen AI.”
The Nvidia-Tata Deal
Tata Communications Ltd. and Nvidia will develop an AI cloud in India aimed at providing critical infrastructure that enables computing’s next lifecycle. That will result in high-speed data transfer for enterprises.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. will utilise the AI infrastructure to build and process generative AI applications as well as collaborate with clients with an AI-first approach. Additionally, TCS will upskill its 6,00,000-strong workforce leveraging the partnership.
The Tata-Nvidia partnership will also catalyse the AI-led transformation across the Tata Group companies, ranging from manufacturing to consumer businesses.
“Our partnership with Nvidia will democratise access to AI infrastructure, accelerate build-out AI solutions and enable upgradation of AI talent at scale,” N Chandrasekaran, chairman at the group holding firm Tata Sons Pvt., said in a statement. “Tata Group’s presence across sectors, coupled with Nvidia’s deep capabilities, offers numerous opportunities for collaboration to advance India’s AI ambitions.”
Reliance-Nvidia Deal
Nvidia will provide Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. access to its most advanced supercomputing service on the cloud to build AI applications for its 450 million telecom subscribers as well as stakeholders in India’s technology space.
The AI infrastructure will be hosted in AI-ready computing data centres, which will eventually expand to 2,000 MW. Execution and implementation will be managed by Jio.
The collaboration with Nvidia aligns with Jio’s strategy of serving as a large, comprehensive, digital, cloud, and networking platform for both consumers and business customers.
“At Jio, we are committed to fuelling India’s technology renaissance by democratising access to cutting-edge technologies, and our collaboration with Nvidia is a significant step in this direction,” Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said in a statement.
“Together, we will develop a state-of-the-art AI cloud infrastructure that is secure, sustainable, and deeply relevant across India, accelerating the journey towards becoming an AI powerhouse,” he said.