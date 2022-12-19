WhatsApp Rolls Out Feature To Turn Off Call Alerts On Windows Beta: How To Check?

The process to turn off call alerts on the WhatsApp Windows Beta app is extremely simple, just follow these easy steps given below.

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp Windows Beta app on your computer/laptop.

Step 2: In the app, navigate to the ‘Settings’ section.

Step 3: In the ‘Settings’ section, open the option for ‘Notifications’.

Step 4: Under the ‘Notification’ option, you will find the newly added option to turn off notification alerts for calls, turn it on.

After following the above-given steps, you will have successfully turned off call notifications for WhatsApp Windows Beta App.