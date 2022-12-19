WhatsApp Rolls Out Feature To Turn Off Call Alerts On Windows Beta: How To Check?
WhatsApp has introduced a feature where you can turn off call notifications on the Windows Beta app. Here's how you can activate
WhatsApp is one of the world's largest and most widely used online messaging applications worldwide, with more than 2 billion users across the planet. A few months ago WhatsApp has launched the Windows Beta version to allow users to access and send messages directly through their computers. Since the Windows app is still in Beta, a lot of changes and updates are being made continuously to refine the functioning of the app and add useful new features. Very recently, WhatsApp has added a new feature to the WhatsApp Windows Beta app that will allow users to turn off notification alerts for incoming calls. This only makes sense since most people use their smartphones to take up WhatsApp calls rather than their computers. If you want to know how to turn off the notification alert for calls on WhatsApp Beta, read on below.
How To Turn Off Call Alerts On WhatsApp Windows Beta?
The process to turn off call alerts on the WhatsApp Windows Beta app is extremely simple, just follow these easy steps given below.
Step 1: Open the WhatsApp Windows Beta app on your computer/laptop.
Step 2: In the app, navigate to the ‘Settings’ section.
Step 3: In the ‘Settings’ section, open the option for ‘Notifications’.
Step 4: Under the ‘Notification’ option, you will find the newly added option to turn off notification alerts for calls, turn it on.
After following the above-given steps, you will have successfully turned off call notifications for WhatsApp Windows Beta App.
What Is WhatsApp Windows Beta?
Any software or tech company usually launches ‘Beta’ versions of their apps to selected users in order to test for bugs and glitches and fix them before the apps are released to the wider audience. WhatsApp introduced the Windows Beta app back in August 2021, and it was the first ever official app for WhatsApp on Windows. As of now, the functionality of the Windows Beta app is somewhat limited compared to the Android and iOS apps, but the company is continuously upgrading and adding features to the Windows Beta app to make it on par with the mobile apps.