OpenAI's New Text-To-Image Model DALL-E 3 Unveiled; Here's How ChatGPT Users Will Be Able To Use It

Artificial Intelligence company OpenAI has launched its new text-to-image model, DALL-E 3, which can translate nuanced requests into extremely detailed and accurate images.

"Coming soon to ChatGPT Plus & Enterprise, which can help you craft amazing prompts to bring your ideas to life," the company said on Wednesday in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

DALL-E 3 understands significantly more nuance and detail than our previous systems, allowing you to easily translate your ideas into exceptionally accurate images, according to the information on OpenAI's website.

DALL-E 3 is now in research preview, and will be available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise customers in October, via the API and in Labs later this fall.

"Modern text-to-image systems have a tendency to ignore words or descriptions, forcing users to learn prompt engineering. DALL-E 3 represents a leap forward in our ability to generate images that exactly adhere to the text you provide," OpenAI said.

Even with the same prompt, DALL-E 3 delivers significant improvements over DALL-E 2, the AI company said in a blog post.