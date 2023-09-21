OpenAI's New Text-To-Image Model DALL-E 3 Unveiled; Here's How ChatGPT Users Will Be Able To Use It
DALL·E 3 is now in research preview and will be available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise customers in October.
Artificial Intelligence company OpenAI has launched its new text-to-image model, DALL-E 3, which can translate nuanced requests into extremely detailed and accurate images.
"Coming soon to ChatGPT Plus & Enterprise, which can help you craft amazing prompts to bring your ideas to life," the company said on Wednesday in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
DALL-E 3 understands significantly more nuance and detail than our previous systems, allowing you to easily translate your ideas into exceptionally accurate images, according to the information on OpenAI's website.
DALL-E 3 is now in research preview, and will be available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise customers in October, via the API and in Labs later this fall.
"Modern text-to-image systems have a tendency to ignore words or descriptions, forcing users to learn prompt engineering. DALL-E 3 represents a leap forward in our ability to generate images that exactly adhere to the text you provide," OpenAI said.
Even with the same prompt, DALL-E 3 delivers significant improvements over DALL-E 2, the AI company said in a blog post.
How To Use DALL-E 3 In ChatGPT?
According to OpenAI, DALL-E 3 is built natively on ChatGPT, which lets users use ChatGPT as a brainstorming partner and refiner of their prompts.
Users can just ask ChatGPT what they want to see in anything from a simple sentence to a detailed paragraph.
When prompted with an idea, ChatGPT will automatically generate tailored, detailed prompts for DALL-E 3 that bring a user's idea to life.
"If you like a particular image, but it’s not quite right, you can ask ChatGPT to make tweaks with just a few words," OpenAI said.
The company said that like previous versions, they have taken steps to limit DALL-E 3’s ability to generate violent, adult, or hateful content.
Here are some of the examples shared by OpenAI on its X handle:
1. "An illustration of a human heart made of translucent glass, standing on a pedestal amidst a stormy sea. Rays of sunlight pierce the clouds, illuminating the heart, revealing a tiny universe within. The quote 'Find the universe within you' is etched in bold letters across the horizon."
Image Source: X/@OpenAI
2. "Tiny potato kings wearing majestic crowns, sitting on thrones, overseeing their vast potato kingdom filled with potato subjects and potato castles."
Image Source: X/@OpenAI
3. "Close-up photograph of a hermit crab nestled in wet sand, with sea foam nearby and the details of its shell and texture of the sand accentuated."
Image Source: X/@OpenAI
also, the video we made for dalle 3 is SO CUTE: pic.twitter.com/k1FOFTOsU5— Sam Altman (@sama) September 20, 2023