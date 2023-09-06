Nokia G42 5G Teased Ahead Of Official Launch In India; Check Features, Specs And Expected Price
"Let’s see if this news travels faster than 5G. Presenting the all-new Nokia G42 5G. Dropping soon," the company said in an X post
HMD Global, the maker of Nokia branded phones on Wednesday teased the launch of the Nokia G42 5G smartphone in India.
"Let’s see if this news travels faster than 5G. Presenting the all-new Nokia G42 5G. Dropping soon," the company said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
The new 'made in India' 5G smartphone will be sold exclusively through Amazon. According to the information on the company's website, the Nokia G42 5G will be available in Grey and Purple colour options.
As per multiple media reports, the Nokia G42 5G will likely be launched on September 11.
The company has released the features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Take a look:
Display
Size: 6.56 inch
Cover glass: Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Features: 90Hz refresh rate, Brightness 450 nits (typ.), 400 nits (min.) 560 nits with brightness boost
Aspect ratio: 20:9
Resolution: HD+ (720x1612)
Camera: The Nokia G42 5G will come with a 50 MP triple rear AI camera along with a 8 MP front camera.
Features: Night mode, Dark Vision, Tripod mode, AI portrait, 50MP mode with HDR, Personalized watermarks, OZO 3D Audio recording.
The Nokia G42 has the Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor and a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.
There will be 6GB RAM and 4GB RAM variant options along with 128 GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 1 TB via the microSD card slot. There is 5GB virtual RAM support as well.
The company has promised 3 years of security updates and 2 years of Android OS upgrades.
The Nokia G42 will run on Android 13 OS.
According to report in NDTV Gadgets 360, the Nokia G42 5G was unveiled in Europe in June with a price tag of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 20,800) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.