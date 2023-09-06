Nokia G42 5G Teased Ahead Of Official Launch In India; Check Features, Specs And Expected Price

HMD Global, the maker of Nokia branded phones on Wednesday teased the launch of the Nokia G42 5G smartphone in India.

"Let’s see if this news travels faster than 5G. Presenting the all-new Nokia G42 5G. Dropping soon," the company said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The new 'made in India' 5G smartphone will be sold exclusively through Amazon. According to the information on the company's website, the Nokia G42 5G will be available in Grey and Purple colour options.

As per multiple media reports, the Nokia G42 5G will likely be launched on September 11.