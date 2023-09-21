Neuralink Clinical Trial: Eligibility, Purpose Of The Study, Compensation, How To Sign Up And More

During the study, the R1 Robot will be used to surgically place the N1 Implant’s ultra-fine and flexible threads in a region of the brain that controls movement intention.

Once in place, the N1 Implant is cosmetically invisible and is intended to record and transmit brain signals wirelessly to an app that decodes movement intention, Neuralink said.

The initial goal of our BCI is to grant people the ability to control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts alone, the company said.

Neuralink said that the PRIME Study is being conducted under the investigational device exemption (IDE) awarded by the FDA in May 2023 and represents an important step in our mission to create a generalized brain interface to restore autonomy to those with unmet medical needs.

Those who have quadriplegia due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) may qualify.