Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Joins Meta's Threads; Here's What He Wrote In His First Post

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday joined Meta's new app Threads as both the companies announced expansion of their AI partnership with Llama 2 on Azure and Windows.

"What a great day to join Threads!" Nadella wrote as he shared the news of both Meta and Microsoft coming together.

"Today, at Microsoft Inspire, Meta and Microsoft announced support for the Llama 2 family of large language models (LLMs) on Azure and Windows. Llama 2 is designed to enable developers and organizations to build generative AI-powered tools and experiences," said a Microsoft blog post shared by Nadella.