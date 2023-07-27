Kyndryl Eyes $47 Billion Managed Cybersecurity Services Market

Information technology infrastructure services provider Kyndryl Solutions Pvt. has announced that it has significantly expanded the services it offers, to enable enterprises to quickly detect and effectively respond to and recover from cyberattacks.

According to the company, its new end-to-end security operations capabilities and services will enable its Security and Resiliency practice to expand its presence in the global market, for managed cybersecurity services, which is expected to reach $47 billion by 2025.

Cyberattacks on traditional security operations are becoming more frequent, damaging organisations’ reputations, impacting their finances and often causing operational shutdowns. Kyndryl’s new set of services will provide the flexibility, along with capabilities from its ecosystem of partners, to help businesses modernise and fortify their security operations, the company said.

"Traditional security operations centres and platforms typically are rigid—they often implement a one-size-fits-all approach and don't adapt to the changing needs of the business,” said Kris Lovejoy, global practice leader for Kyndryl's Security and Resiliency practice. The company's modular security operations as a platform “centralise existing security investments, utilise hybrid teams and continuously adapt for the changing threat landscape," Lovejoy said.

The new services are delivered through global centres that validate the data handled in specific locations, to help businesses meet compliance and data processing requirements.

Expanded Cybersecurity Offerings

Kyndryl will assist enterprises in their cybersecurity journey by offering advisory, implementation and managed services, focused on core building blocks of modern security operations. This includes managed detection and response, security information and event management, endpoint detection and response and vulnerability management, the company said.

According to Kyndryl, cyber resilience experts and Kyndryl Consult partners will help businesses assess the status of current security operations environments, offer recommendations for the future and collaborate on an implementation and transition plan. Its experts will manage customer infrastructures and monitor the environment for security disruptions, through its network of global security operations centres.

Security Operations Centres

Kyndryl said it has launched security operations centres in Italy, Canada, Hungary and Spain, with more in the pipeline in India and Japan, for cyber threat support and protection. Kyndryl provides a hybrid model that allows enterprises to integrate their existing security teams with its cybersecurity experts, or outsource the end-to-end management of their security operations to the company.

Security Operations As A Platform

Many enterprises are faced with complex IT environments and security toolsets, with some managing more than 100 tools and technologies. Kyndryl’s vendor/partner agnostic security operations as a service platform creates a unified management system, that enables organisations to retain existing security investments and integrate new services, the company said. The platform utilises security technology capabilities with native artificial intelligence and machine learning, to detect threats and present an automated response.

Comprehensive Cyber Resilience

According to the company, its new security operations and response capabilities are fully integrated into its Security and Resiliency practice that focuses on helping enterprises anticipate, protect against, withstand and recover from threats or cyberattacks. Kyndryl’s integrated services and platform also leverage the capabilities of the global ecosystem of partnerships and alliances, including cloud hyperscalers and security and resiliency partners.