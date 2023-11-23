Instagram Reels Download: Users Can Now Save Reels From Public Accounts; Here's How

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram's new feature is allowing users to download reels from public accounts. Instagram head Adam Mosseri made the announcement on his broadcast channel on Instagram.

"You can now save reels created by public accounts to your camera roll - any reel you download will include a watermark with the creator's Instagram handle," Mosseri wrote.

The feature was rolled out in the United States earlier this year and now its available globally, he added.