Instagram Reels Download: Users Can Now Save Reels From Public Accounts; Here's How
The feature was rolled out in the United States earlier this year and now its available globally, Adam Mosseri said,
Meta-owned social media platform Instagram's new feature is allowing users to download reels from public accounts. Instagram head Adam Mosseri made the announcement on his broadcast channel on Instagram.
"You can now save reels created by public accounts to your camera roll - any reel you download will include a watermark with the creator's Instagram handle," Mosseri wrote.
The feature was rolled out in the United States earlier this year and now its available globally, he added.
How To Download Instagram Reels Video?
Open the Instagram app and go to the reel you want to download,
Tap the 'Share' icon on the reel and
Select 'Download' and the reel will be saved in your phone.
Source: Adam Mosseri's Instagram
Mosseri added that public accounts can turn off the ability for people to download their reels. "If a reel you love isn't eligible to be downloaded, you can still tap the three dots and Save it to watch it later in the app," the Instagram head said.
For Instagram users under 18 with public accounts, the default setting for downloading reels will be off, but can be turned on at any time. For private accounts, no one on Instagram can download their reels, unless they change their account's privacy setting to public.
Here's How Public Accounts Can Manage Their Reels
Tap your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile
Then click on the three horizontal lines in the top right and select 'Settings and privacy'
Tap Privacy, then tap Reels and Remix.
Turn on the toggle to allow people to download your reels.
Earlier this month, Instagram rolled out a new feature allowing users to share their feed posts and Reels just with the ‘Close Friends’ group. Earlier, the feature was just limited to Stories.
Making the announcement on his Meta Channel on Instagram, Mark Zuckerberg wrote, "Sharing with your Close Friends is now expanding to Feed and Reels. More types of posts with the same smaller group."
Instagram is also testing the ability that will allow users to turn off read receipts on DMs. Instagram head Adam Mosseri on his broadcast channel on Instagram shared screenshots of the upcoming feature. Zuckerberg did not reveal any details on when the feature will be available to users.