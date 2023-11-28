IndiGo Unveils 6Eskai, A Web-Mobile AI Chat Assistant Powered by GPT-4

IndiGo has launched an AI chatbot, 6Eskai, powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology.

The chatbot addresses customer queries in 10 languages and offers a platform for booking tickets across the network, the airline said. In conjunction with Microsoft, IndiGo's digital team created it internally.

IndiGo is among the first few airlines in the country to harness artificial intelligence to enhance the customer experience. According to IndiGo, early results from the soft launch indicate a 75% reduction in customer service agent workload, showcasing the efficiency and effectiveness of 6Eskai. The chatbot simplifies the booking process using natural language conversations to guide customers through their booking journey.

The airline said that the AI chatbot has 1.7 trillion parameters, allowing it to answer a diverse range of customer queries. It has been programmed using prompt engineering to mimic human behaviour, respond to emotions and even infuse humour into interactions to make the customer experience more engaging.

6ESkai is capable of booking tickets, applying promotional discounts, booking add-ons, performing web check-ins, helping in seat selection, planning trips, answering frequently asked questions, and connecting customers with an agent, IndiGo said. The chatbot can understand written or typed language and verbal instructions using speech-to-text models.

Summi Sharma, senior vice president, ifly and customer experience, IndiGo, said that the chat assistant “will offer seamless support to our passengers, providing quick and personalised assistance for their travel needs, reflecting IndiGo's dedication to technological advancements and customer-centric services."

The airline said it anticipates an enhancement in customer satisfaction and increased efficiency throughout its operations with the chatbot.