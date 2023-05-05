India Records 18% Surge In weekly Cyber Attacks In Jan-Mar 2023: Check Point

Cybercriminals are misusing legitimate tools like ChatGPT for code generation that can help less-skilled threat actors effortlessly launch cyberattacks, Trojanizing 3CXDesktop app for a supply chain attack etc. for malicious gains, the report said.

"During the first quarter of 2023, India average weekly attacks rose by 18% in comparison to the corresponding period in 2022, with each organization facing an average of 2,108 weekly attacks per organization", the report said.