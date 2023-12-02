HPE, Nvidia Collaborate To Deliver Full-Stack Generative AI Solution

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced a collaboration with Nvidia to build an enterprise computing solution for generative artificial intelligence.

The co-engineered, pre-configured AI-tuning and inferencing solution enables enterprises to quickly customise foundation models using private data and deploy production applications in edge, cloud and other environments, HPE said.

As enterprises develop and deploy generative AI models for use cases, such as conversational search, business process automation and content creation, they require a software and infrastructure stack that can be deployed quickly and from wherever the business needs it. The joint offering removes the complexity of enterprises having to create generative AI infrastructure.

"The strategic collaboration between HPE and Nvidia will dramatically reduce barriers for customers looking to transform their businesses with AI," Antonio Neri, chief executive officer of HPE, said.

These solutions integrate HPE Machine Learning Development Environment, Ezmeral Software, ProLiant Compute and Cray Supercomputers with the Nvidia AI Enterprise software suite, including Nvidia NeMo framework, according to HP.

"Our expanded collaboration with HPE will help enterprises drive unprecedented productivity through AI applications that connect with business data to power accurate assistants, informed chatbots and semantic search," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said.