HPE, Nvidia Collaborate To Deliver Full-Stack Generative AI Solution
HPE expands portfolio of AI-native offerings to accelerate model training, tuning and inferencing.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced a collaboration with Nvidia to build an enterprise computing solution for generative artificial intelligence.
The co-engineered, pre-configured AI-tuning and inferencing solution enables enterprises to quickly customise foundation models using private data and deploy production applications in edge, cloud and other environments, HPE said.
As enterprises develop and deploy generative AI models for use cases, such as conversational search, business process automation and content creation, they require a software and infrastructure stack that can be deployed quickly and from wherever the business needs it. The joint offering removes the complexity of enterprises having to create generative AI infrastructure.
"The strategic collaboration between HPE and Nvidia will dramatically reduce barriers for customers looking to transform their businesses with AI," Antonio Neri, chief executive officer of HPE, said.
These solutions integrate HPE Machine Learning Development Environment, Ezmeral Software, ProLiant Compute and Cray Supercomputers with the Nvidia AI Enterprise software suite, including Nvidia NeMo framework, according to HP.
"Our expanded collaboration with HPE will help enterprises drive unprecedented productivity through AI applications that connect with business data to power accurate assistants, informed chatbots and semantic search," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said.
The solution enables businesses to use pre-trained foundation models with their private data to create production applications, such as AI chatbots. Additionally, retrieval-augmented generation workstreams further improve the data quality and accuracy of the application, HPE said. Its key features include:
Purpose-Built And Optimised For AI: According to HPE, the rack-scale architecture features HPE ProLiant Compute DL380 pre-configured with Nvidia L40S GPUs, Nvidia BlueField-3 DPUs and Nvidia Spectrum-X Ethernet Networking Platform for hyperscale AI. The solution was sized to fine-tune a 70 billion-parameter Llama 2 model and includes 16 HPE ProLiant DL380a servers and 64 L40S GPUs.
HPE AI Software: HPE Machine Learning Development Environment with new generative AI studio capabilities allow rapid prototype and test models, and HPE Ezmeral Software with new GPU-aware capabilities simplify deployment and accelerate data preparation for AI workloads across the hybrid cloud, the company said.
Nvidia AI Software: Nvidia AI Enterprise helps accelerate AI development and deployment with security, stability, manageability and support. The solution offers Nvidia NeMo framework, guardrailing toolkits, data curation tools and pretrained models to streamline enterprise generative AI, HPE said.