GPT-4 Turbo, Custom GPTs, Assistants API And More: Everything OpenAI Announced At DevDay 2023

OpenAI's first-ever developer conference DevDay 2023 was held in San Francisco on Monday. The AI research and deployment company shared dozens of new additions and improvements and reduced pricing across many parts of the platform.

The ChatGPT maker announced a new GPT-4 Turbo model that is "more capable, cheaper and supports a 128K context window."

It introduced new assistants API that will help developers to build their own assistive AI apps that have goals and can call models and tools.

New multimodal capabilities in the platform, including vision, image creation (DALL·E 3), and text-to-speech (TTS) were announced by the CEO Sam Altman.

Here are the details about the announcements made at the DevDay 2023 conference: