GPT-4 Turbo, Custom GPTs, Assistants API And More: Everything OpenAI Announced At DevDay 2023
The ChatGPT maker announced a new GPT-4 Turbo model that is "more capable, cheaper and supports a 128K context window."
OpenAI's first-ever developer conference DevDay 2023 was held in San Francisco on Monday. The AI research and deployment company shared dozens of new additions and improvements and reduced pricing across many parts of the platform.
It introduced new assistants API that will help developers to build their own assistive AI apps that have goals and can call models and tools.
New multimodal capabilities in the platform, including vision, image creation (DALL·E 3), and text-to-speech (TTS) were announced by the CEO Sam Altman.
Here are the details about the announcements made at the DevDay 2023 conference:
GPT-4 Turbo With 128K Context
GPT-4 Turbo, OpenAI’s most capable generative AI model yet has knowledge of world events up to April 2023. It has a 128k context window so it can fit the equivalent of more than 300 pages of text in a single prompt.
"We also optimized its performance so we are able to offer GPT-4 Turbo at a 3x cheaper price for input tokens and a 2x cheaper price for output tokens compared to GPT-4," the company said.
GPT-4 Turbo is available for all paying developers to try by passing gpt-4-1106-preview in the API and OpenAI plans to release the stable production-ready model in the coming weeks.
Custom Versions Of ChatGPT
OpenAI rolled out custom versions of ChatGPT that users can create for a specific purpose -- called GPTs.
GPTs are a new way for anyone to create a tailored version of ChatGPT to be more helpful in their daily life, at specific tasks, at work, or at home—and then share that creation with others, the company said.
For example, GPTs can help you learn the rules to any board game, help teach your kids math, or design stickers.
Anyone can easily build their own GPT -- no coding is required.
"You can make them for yourself, just for your company’s internal use, or for everyone. Creating one is as easy as starting a conversation, giving it instructions and extra knowledge, and picking what it can do, like searching the web, making images or analyzing data," OpenAI said.
Try it out at chat.openai.com/create.
Updated GPT-3.5 Turbo
In addition to GPT-4 Turbo, the company also released a new version of GPT-3.5 Turbo that supports a 16K context window by default.
The new 3.5 Turbo supports improved instruction following, JSON mode, and parallel function calling. Developers can access this new model by calling gpt-3.5-turbo-1106 in the API.
Applications using the gpt-3.5-turbo name will automatically be upgraded to the new model on December 11. Older models will continue to be accessible by passing gpt-3.5-turbo-0613 in the API until June 13, 2024.
OpenAI also released Assistants API, the company's first step towards helping developers build agent-like experiences within their own applications.
An assistant is a purpose-built AI that has specific instructions, leverages extra knowledge and can call models and tools to perform tasks. The new Assistants API provides new capabilities such as Code Interpreter and Retrieval as well as function calling to handle a lot of the heavy lifting that users previously had to do themselves and enable them to build high-quality AI apps.