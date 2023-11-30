Google Play’s Best Of 2023: Check Full List Of Best Apps and Games In India
This year’s list also shows a rise in localisation of games for India, Google said.
Tech giant Goolge on Thursday announced the winners for Google Play’s Best of 2023 in India. These yearly awards recognise the best apps and games on Google Play and the developers who bring them to life.
"A voice app helping non-native English speakers globally improve their proficiency in the language with AI-generated feedback, an ecommerce app catering to fashion choices of Gen Z users across the country including a special focus on non-metro cities, a social media app with a focus on safety and community building, and an action game truly customized for India are just some examples of the many innovations we are celebrating this year," Google said in a blog post.
Google has chosen Level SuperMind, an app that’s helping people improve their mindfulness with personalized AI-enabled paths comprising a mix of meditation, exercises, journals, and sleep stories, as its Best App of the year.
"Our winners of the Best with AI category: Stimuler is helping people improve their English speaking skills with AI-powered voice technology, and SwiftChat is using conversational AI chatbots to assist students and teachers with personalised learning content in multiple Indian languages," the company said.
India's Best App Of 2023: Level SuperMind: Focus & Calm
This app is designed to help focus students and young adults for competitive exams and several life challenges. The app guides users to meditate, build mind-muscle workouts, sleep tools and journal their days.
"We’re delighted to secure the Google Play Best of 2023 awards for Best App in India and Best App for Personal Growth'. Level Supermind echoes our team's dedication to mental performance. Anchored in timeless principles, our app integrates heritage with modernity for a global audience. Launched 1.5 years ago, the app thrives on ingenuity and a commitment to global mental fitness," said Aayush Anand, Co-Founder, Level Supermind.
He added that this recognition validates "our pursuit of excellence, resonating with our tagline, SuperCharge the Mind. The journey has just begun, heralding a transformative path for personal growth on a global scale."
Google Play's Best Of 2023 Winner (India)
Users’ Choice App of 2023 (India):
THAP: Your Happiness Gym
Best For Fun 2023
Dashtoon: Comics & Manga
Pepul, Social Media from India
Threads, an Instagram app
Founder and CEO of Pepul, Suresh Kumar Gunasekaran said, "This recognition is a testament to the incredible support and engagement from our wonderful users, investors, community, and well-wishers. We’re glad to see our vision of building a Made in India social media app by a humble team come to life and receive phenomenal love, helping users globally connect safely with like-minded people and share their interests."
Best Apps For Personal Growth 2023
AmbitionBox: Salary & Reviews
Level SuperMind: Focus & Calm
Study Abroad with upGrad
Best Apps With Artificial Intelligence (AI) 2023
Stimuler: IELTS Speaking Coach
SwiftChat by ConveGenius
Best Apps Everyday Essentials 2023:
BabyCloud
Infinity Learn- Learning App
NEWME- Freshest Fashion Fastest
Best Hidden Gem Apps For 2023
Blissclub - Women's Activewear
Cashflo: Easy Expense Tracker
Unsweetened Beauty - Skincare
Best Apps For Good 2023
Autism BASICS: Learning app
Earth5R- The Environmental App
THAP: Your Happiness Gym
Best Multi-Device App 2023
Spotify: Music and Podcasts
Best Apps For Watches 2023
Audible: Audio Entertainment
WhatsApp Messenger
Best Apps For Tablets 2023
Canva: Design, Photo & Video
Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw
Everand: Ebooks and audiobooks
Best Apps For Chromebooks 2023
Evernote - Note Organizer
FlipaClip: Create 2D Animation
Wideo
Best Of 2023 Games
Best Game Of 2023 (India)
Monopoly GO!
Users’ Choice Game Of 2023 (India)
Subway Surfers Blast
Best Made In India App 2023
Battle Stars: 4v4 TDM & BR
Best Multiplayer Games 2023
Call of Dragons
Road to Valor: Empires
Undawn
Best Pick Up & Play 2023
Campfire Cat Cafe
Mighty Doom
Monopoly GO!
Best Indies 2023
Block Heads: Duel Puzzle Games
Kurukshetra: Ascension
Vampire Survivors
Best Story 2023:
Honkai: Star Rail
Lost Words: Beyond the Page
MementoMori: AFKRPG
Best Ongoing 2023
Battlegrounds Mobile India
EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Soccer
Pokémon GO
Best On Play Pass 2023:
Linea: An Innerlight Game
Magic Rampage
Silly Royale -Devil Amongst Us
Best Multi-Device Game 2023
Call of Dragons
Best Game For Tablets 2023
Call of Dragons
Doomsday: Last Survivors
Viking Rise
Best For Google Play Games On PC 2023
Asphalt 9: Legends