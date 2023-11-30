Google Play’s Best Of 2023: Check Full List Of Best Apps and Games In India

Tech giant Goolge on Thursday announced the winners for Google Play’s Best of 2023 in India. These yearly awards recognise the best apps and games on Google Play and the developers who bring them to life.

"A voice app helping non-native English speakers globally improve their proficiency in the language with AI-generated feedback, an ecommerce app catering to fashion choices of Gen Z users across the country including a special focus on non-metro cities, a social media app with a focus on safety and community building, and an action game truly customized for India are just some examples of the many innovations we are celebrating this year," Google said in a blog post.

Google has chosen Level SuperMind, an app that’s helping people improve their mindfulness with personalized AI-enabled paths comprising a mix of meditation, exercises, journals, and sleep stories, as its Best App of the year.

"Our winners of the Best with AI category: Stimuler is helping people improve their English speaking skills with AI-powered voice technology, and SwiftChat is using conversational AI chatbots to assist students and teachers with personalised learning content in multiple Indian languages," the company said.