BQPrimeTechnologyGoogle Play’s Best Of 2023: Check Full List Of Best Apps and Games In India
ADVERTISEMENT

Google Play’s Best Of 2023: Check Full List Of Best Apps and Games In India

This year’s list also shows a rise in localisation of games for India, Google said.

30 Nov 2023, 12:22 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Google</p></div>
Source: Google

Tech giant Goolge on Thursday announced the winners for Google Play’s Best of 2023 in India. These yearly awards recognise the best apps and games on Google Play and the developers who bring them to life.

"A voice app helping non-native English speakers globally improve their proficiency in the language with AI-generated feedback, an ecommerce app catering to fashion choices of Gen Z users across the country including a special focus on non-metro cities, a social media app with a focus on safety and community building, and an action game truly customized for India are just some examples of the many innovations we are celebrating this year," Google said in a blog post.

Google has chosen Level SuperMind, an app that’s helping people improve their mindfulness with personalized AI-enabled paths comprising a mix of meditation, exercises, journals, and sleep stories, as its Best App of the year.

"Our winners of the Best with AI category: Stimuler is helping people improve their English speaking skills with AI-powered voice technology, and SwiftChat is using conversational AI chatbots to assist students and teachers with personalised learning content in multiple Indian languages," the company said.

India's Best App Of 2023: Level SuperMind: Focus & Calm

This app is designed to help focus students and young adults for competitive exams and several life challenges. The app guides users to meditate, build mind-muscle workouts, sleep tools and journal their days.

"We’re delighted to secure the Google Play Best of 2023 awards for Best App in India and Best App for Personal Growth'. Level Supermind echoes our team's dedication to mental performance. Anchored in timeless principles, our app integrates heritage with modernity for a global audience. Launched 1.5 years ago, the app thrives on ingenuity and a commitment to global mental fitness," said Aayush Anand, Co-Founder, Level Supermind.

He added that this recognition validates "our pursuit of excellence, resonating with our tagline, SuperCharge the Mind. The journey has just begun, heralding a transformative path for personal growth on a global scale."

Google Play's Best Of 2023 Winner (India)

Users’ Choice App of 2023 (India):

  • THAP: Your Happiness Gym

Best For Fun 2023

  • Dashtoon: Comics & Manga

  • Pepul, Social Media from India

  • Threads, an Instagram app

Founder and CEO of Pepul, Suresh Kumar Gunasekaran said, "This recognition is a testament to the incredible support and engagement from our wonderful users, investors, community, and well-wishers. We’re glad to see our vision of building a Made in India social media app by a humble team come to life and receive phenomenal love, helping users globally connect safely with like-minded people and share their interests."

Best Apps For Personal Growth 2023

  • AmbitionBox: Salary & Reviews

  • Level SuperMind: Focus & Calm

  • Study Abroad with upGrad

Best Apps With Artificial Intelligence (AI) 2023

  • Stimuler: IELTS Speaking Coach

  • SwiftChat by ConveGenius

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Google</p></div>

Source: Google

Best Apps Everyday Essentials 2023:

  • BabyCloud

  • Infinity Learn- Learning App

  • NEWME- Freshest Fashion Fastest

Best Hidden Gem Apps For 2023

  • Blissclub - Women's Activewear

  • Cashflo: Easy Expense Tracker

  • Unsweetened Beauty - Skincare

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Google</p></div>

Source: Google

Best Apps For Good 2023

  • Autism BASICS: Learning app

  • Earth5R- The Environmental App

  • THAP: Your Happiness Gym

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Google</p></div>

Source: Google

Best Multi-Device App 2023

  • Spotify: Music and Podcasts

Best Apps For Watches 2023

  • Audible: Audio Entertainment

  • WhatsApp Messenger

Best Apps For Tablets 2023

  • Canva: Design, Photo & Video

  • Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw

  • Everand: Ebooks and audiobooks

Best Apps For Chromebooks 2023

  • Evernote - Note Organizer

  • FlipaClip: Create 2D Animation

  • Wideo

Best Of 2023 Games

Best Game Of 2023 (India)

Monopoly GO!

Users’ Choice Game Of 2023 (India)

Subway Surfers Blast

Best Made In India App 2023 

Battle Stars: 4v4 TDM & BR

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Google</p></div>

Source: Google

Best Multiplayer Games 2023

  • Call of Dragons

  • Road to Valor: Empires

  • Undawn

Best Pick Up & Play 2023

  • Campfire Cat Cafe

  • Mighty Doom

  • Monopoly GO!

Best Indies 2023

  • Block Heads: Duel Puzzle Games

  • Kurukshetra: Ascension

  • Vampire Survivors

Best Story 2023:

  • Honkai: Star Rail

  • Lost Words: Beyond the Page

  • MementoMori: AFKRPG

Best Ongoing 2023

  • Battlegrounds Mobile India

  • EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Soccer

  • Pokémon GO

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Google</p></div>

Source: Google

Best On Play Pass 2023:

  • Linea: An Innerlight Game

  • Magic Rampage

  • Silly Royale -Devil Amongst Us

Best Multi-Device Game 2023

Call of Dragons

Best Game For Tablets 2023

  • Call of Dragons

  • Doomsday: Last Survivors

  • Viking Rise

Best For Google Play Games On PC 2023

  • Asphalt 9: Legends

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT