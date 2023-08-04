Five Digital Transformation Challenges CIOs Must Overcome

2020 is the year that businesses want to forget, even as its aftermath continues. Even though the black swan event left battle scars, these corporate survivors emerged stronger on many fronts. For instance, the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated digital transformation globally—at an unprecedented scale.

Traditional brick-and-mortar retail is a case in point of how industries evolve in dire circumstances. Here, the pace of omnichannel retail adoption saw an exponential rise as buyers demanded and voted with their wallets for online shopping experiences. Industries across the board reflected this trend as they embraced digital transformation's role.

A recent survey by International Data Corporation reveals that higher digital transformation investments became the norm for more than 75% of Indian businesses in 2022 and 2023 as compared to 2021. Another 20% of their peers will spend similar amounts on DX as in 2021. Banking, financial services and insurance, communications, retail and manufacturing lead India Inc.'s DX adoption trends.

DX investments across India are expected to rise to the tune of $85 billion by 2026, with areas like customer experience driving investments across verticals. Yet, several bottlenecks threaten to slow down DX adoption across the world.

Globally, 89% of boards see digital investments as an essential aspect of the growth strategy, according to a Gartner survey. At the same time, only 35% of board directors have been able to accomplish or are close to attaining their DX goals. This can become a sticky wicket for chief information officers.

Multiple challenges lie behind the elusive nature of digital investments. Timely addressal of these bottlenecks is essential to innovate in time and decrease technical debt.