Elon Musk Announces New Algorithm For X, Here's What Is Going To Change

BQPrimeTechnologyElon Musk Announces New Algorithm For X, Here's What Is Going To Change
Elon Musk announces an update to X's recommendation algorithm. Find out how this change will enhance your social media experience.

11 Nov 2023, 03:29 PM IST
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk on Friday said that the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter will be getting a "major update" for its 'recommendation algorithm'.

Elon Musk's post on X read, "A major update to the recommendation algorithm is rolling out over the next few days. This will help surface smaller accounts and posts outside of your friend-follows network. As always, this will be made open source and undergo continuous improvement." [sic]

The aim of the update is to go deeper into X accounts and find and promote relevant accounts and posts which go beyond the famous ones. It means the users will now also see smaller accounts and not just popular ones.

He also added that critical feedback is appreciated.

Reactions to Elon Musk's Update

After the post, a lot of Musk's followers commented on the update. A user thanked the Tesla CEO while another commented that it was a good move.

It is worth noting that more than a year after Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion, the platform which is now called X, has been valued had dropped to $19 billion.

Elon Musk's introduces new AI bot

Recently, Elon Musk introduced a new artificial intelligence bot named Grok, positioned as a competitor to ChatGPT. This AI, developed by Musk's xAI company, is said to outperform ChatGPT 3.5 in various benchmarks.

Currently, Grok is undergoing tests with a select group of users in the United States. The development of Grok is unique in that it utilises data from Musk's company, X (previously known as Twitter), enabling it to stay more up-to-date compared to other bots relying on static datasets.

