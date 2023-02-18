BetDaily iGaming Platform Registers 300% Growth

Expressing excitement over the astounding growth, Sarah Gomez, the Chief Marketing Officer, said, “This is certainly a landmark moment for us and super thrilled with the response. Our mission has always been to provide the best online gaming experience for consumers and this approach has certainly rewarded us.”

BetDaily is also available as a mobile app and offers remarkable offers: up to a 5% Refill Bonus, up to 5% Cash Back, and a 300% Welcome Bonus! About BetDaily BetDaily.com caters to the age group between 21 to 50 years and it is for an evolved set of internet savvy audiences enjoying online betting and gambling. The platform has been designed with a global idea in an Indianized format in terms of interface, choice of games, types of bets, methods of payment, and profit management.