BetDaily iGaming Platform Registers 300% Growth
BetDaily, India’s iGaming platform has reached a milestone of 1 lakh new consumer registrations in the last 30 days
BetDaily, India’s iGaming platform, which announced its relaunch, has reached a milestone of 1 lakh new consumer registrations in the last 30 days. This marks a 300% increase in its growth, making it one of the most popular and trusted iGaming platforms in the country.
The platform carries a legacy of two decades in the industry and recently underwent a revamp to re-emerge with a more futuristic, consumer-centric outlook. This effort has proven to be a great hit among consumers, as they seem to enjoy the twin interfaces of BetDaily.com and BetDaily.in.
BetDaily.in and BetDaily.com cater to a wide range of consumers and have seamlessly gained the trust of new consumers. The safe and private environment and the integrity of the products are the fundamental drivers of BetDaily online gaming experience. The platform promises the most advanced security measures. Along with that, the games and processes are continually audited for totally safe and fair internet gambling experience.
BetDaily keeps all consumer information confidential from all third parties, in accordance with its privacy policy.
BetDaily offers easy registration, expert tips, 24x7 exclusive customer support, acceptance of all modes of payment, no limits on withdrawals or deposits, amazing bonuses and rewards. BetDaily.in and BetDaily.com offer top-rated games from the most-trusted providers by carefully curating and collating the best platforms and providers, after a critical review.
Expressing excitement over the astounding growth, Sarah Gomez, the Chief Marketing Officer, said, “This is certainly a landmark moment for us and super thrilled with the response. Our mission has always been to provide the best online gaming experience for consumers and this approach has certainly rewarded us.”
BetDaily is also available as a mobile app and offers remarkable offers: up to a 5% Refill Bonus, up to 5% Cash Back, and a 300% Welcome Bonus! About BetDaily BetDaily.com caters to the age group between 21 to 50 years and it is for an evolved set of internet savvy audiences enjoying online betting and gambling. The platform has been designed with a global idea in an Indianized format in terms of interface, choice of games, types of bets, methods of payment, and profit management.
BetDaily.in caters to a demographic of veteran gamblers who prefer whatsapp service with personalized hotline. Therefore, it requires no email ID or other registration process and is best suited for those who prefer the bookie model, which is operated through WhatsApp.