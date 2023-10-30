Analytic Edge Launches SaaS Marketing Analytics Platform For Enterprises

Analytic Edge, a provider of marketing and sales analytics solutions, has launched a software-as-a-service platform Analytic Edge Qube, which provides enterprises with an inclusive toolkit for marketing analytics.

The platform offers a suite of solutions, including DemandDrivers for marketing mix modelling, SynTest for artificial intelligence-powered test and learn, PriceSense for pricing and promotion analytics, and PowerView for analytics visualisation. The platform provides marketers the analytics tools needed to improve marketing effectiveness and return on investment, the company said.

Enterprises today have two primary challenges when it comes to establishing a successful marketing analytics programme. First, the long turnaround time required for performing analytics and generating insights and recommendations makes it ineffective for real-time adjustments to marketing strategy and campaigns. Second, setting up and growing across various brands and marketplaces becomes expensive due to the reliance on large consulting firms or analytics suppliers to manage, run and understand marketing data.

According to Analytic Edge, the Qube platform offers automated, intuitive, no-code interfaces that enable companies and brands to bring their marketing analytics in-house without the need for data scientists or statistics experts within the company. The subscription-based model is designed to deliver cost efficiency and scalability, while enabling real-time marketing insights for prompt and data-driven marketing decision-making. The platform also addresses privacy concerns and regulations by reducing the need to share user data with third parties, the company said.

Organisations can access the Qube platform through a cloud-based interface and log in to the solutions they are subscribed to. According to Analytic Edge, no-code interfaces allow for creation of analytical models, running test and learn experiments, testing impact of pricing and promotion strategies, and viewing insights on visual dashboards.

“The benefits of marketing analytics have so far largely been restricted to large companies and brands due to the cost and complexity involved. With this platform, our objective is to democratise marketing analytics by making it simple, fast and accessible to all,” said Rahul Budhraja, co-founder and managing partner, Analytic Edge.