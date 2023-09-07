Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Artivatic.ai Launch AI-Based Smart Underwriting Platform

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Ltd., the life insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., has launched an artificial intelligence/machine learning-driven underwriting platform in partnership with Artivatic.ai, an insurance/health tech company.

The collaboration is aimed at improving life insurance underwriting in India through decisions based on data analysis, with a focus on customer orientation.

The underwriting platform will harness the capabilities of AI/ML to help streamline the underwriting process. The platform features AUSIS, an intelligent engine developed by Artivatic.ai, which leverages technologies such as AI, ML and predictive analytics to analyse vast datasets, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance said in a release.

AUSIS merges traditional underwriting principles with advanced algorithms, allowing insurers to make informed and efficient underwriting decisions, resulting in expedited policy issuance, the company said. Integrated with PRODX—Artivatic.ai’s no code rule configurator for life and health insurance—AUSIS delivers an improved onboarding and underwriting experience. It provides a holistic view to the underwriter and offers recommendations for underwriting decisions with scores and insights.

“In today's digital era, our aim is to leverage the digital ecosystem for seamless and efficient insurance coverage. Platforms like AUSIS provide holistic customer views, aiding in selecting the right customers at the right price,” said Kamlesh Rao, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance MD and CEO.

Explaining about the platform, Layak Singh, co-founder and CEO of Artivatic.ai, said, “AUSIS, in addition to the AI/ML model, has highly configurable business rule engine integrated to configure all underwriting guidelines and provide rule-based decisions. Its pre-trained models are integrated with capabilities to digitise data and ability to fetch multiple public information like air quality index and disease prevalence through APIs.”

According to the company, the platform's risk assessment capabilities offer insights into applicants' profiles, thus helping insurers make informed underwriting decisions. Its fraud detection features help mitigate risk and enable a secure insurance ecosystem.

“In a digital world, risk and fraud mitigation are paramount, and Artivatic.ai has effectively addressed these aspects through this platform,” Rao said.