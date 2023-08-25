Who Was Bray Wyatt? Know About 36-Year-Old WWE Star Who Died Unexpectedly

Bray Wyatt was born on May 23, 1987, in Brooksville, Florida. He was a state wrestling champion in high school and had also gotten a football scholarship to Troy University. He left his course before his graduation to pursue a career in wrestling.

He was from a family of wrestlers. Wyatt's father was Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda. His grandfather was Blackjack Mulligan, and his uncles were Barry and Kendall Windham.