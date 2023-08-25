BQPrimeSportsWho Was Bray Wyatt? Know About 36-Year-Old WWE Star Who Died Unexpectedly
ADVERTISEMENT

Who Was Bray Wyatt? Know About 36-Year-Old WWE Star Who Died Unexpectedly

WWE star Bray Wyatt dies at 36 after a long wrestling career.

25 Aug 2023, 6:07 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bray Wyatt. Pic/WWE UK</p></div>
Bray Wyatt. Pic/WWE UK

WWE star Windham Rotunda better known by his stage name Bray Wyatt passed away on Thursday, August 24. He was 36. The wrestler was reportedly dealing with an undisclosed life-threatening issue. Wyatt was popularly known as 'The Fiend' and his last WWE appearance was at 2023 Royal Rumble.

His death was announced by Triple H in a tweet that read, "Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

Bray Wyatt: Life

Bray Wyatt was born on May 23, 1987, in Brooksville, Florida. He was a state wrestling champion in high school and had also gotten a football scholarship to Troy University. He left his course before his graduation to pursue a career in wrestling.

He was from a family of wrestlers. Wyatt's father was Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda. His grandfather was Blackjack Mulligan, and his uncles were Barry and Kendall Windham.

Bray Wyatt: WWE Career

Wyatt made his professional debut in 2009. In 2010, he worked in WWE under the name Husky Harris but left a year later. He rejoined the main WWE roster in 2013 as the leader of The Wyatt Family.

Wyatt was a three-time world champion in WWE that included the WWE Championship once and Universal Championship, twice. He took a short break from August 2018 to April 2019 and then came back with a new character. He was also a part of big events in WWE.

Bray Wyatt: Death

According to a report by TMZ, Bray Wyatt died of a heart attack. They quoted wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp, who says he spoke to the Rotunda family after the fatal medical emergency. Some reports also mentioned that Wyatt's illness was COVID-19, which had exacerbated an existing heart issue.

However, he had got his medical clearance just a few weeks before his death and was set to resume the ring soon.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT