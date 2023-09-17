What Will Happen If IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Final is Washed Out? Here Are The Answers

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Defending Asia Cup Champions Sri Lanka will take on India in the finals of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.

In the last 15 Asia Cup finals, India and Sri Lanka have played each other 8 times in the finals of the Asia Cup tournament. The 2023 edition will be the 9th occasion these two teams will meet each other in a final of the multi-nation format.

Matches at the Asia Cup have been consistently interrupted due to rain. And the final might not be that different, with thundershowers expected throughout the day. This would mean further rain interruptions and a possibility of a rain-curtailed match.