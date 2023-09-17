What Will Happen If IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Final is Washed Out? Here Are The Answers
India will take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup tournament at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today.
Asia Cup 2023 Final: Defending Asia Cup Champions Sri Lanka will take on India in the finals of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.
In the last 15 Asia Cup finals, India and Sri Lanka have played each other 8 times in the finals of the Asia Cup tournament. The 2023 edition will be the 9th occasion these two teams will meet each other in a final of the multi-nation format.
Matches at the Asia Cup have been consistently interrupted due to rain. And the final might not be that different, with thundershowers expected throughout the day. This would mean further rain interruptions and a possibility of a rain-curtailed match.
Is there a reserve day for the Asia Cup final?
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has kept a reserve day for the Asia Cup Final. So if rain interrupts the match on Sunday and is unfortunately washed out, then the India vs Sri Lanka final will resume on Monday, September 18.
So let's find out how the results of the all-important final will pan out if play is washed out on Sunday.
Who will be Asia Cup 2023 champions if the match is cancelled due to rains?
Considering the availability of a reserve day kept for the finals, here's what can happen if it rains today during the India vs Sri Lanka match.
If the match is curtailed by rain then we can see an x-overs-per-side match between India and Sri Lanka. This will mean we can expect a proper contest that will decide a clear winner.
If the x-overs-per-side match between India and Sri Lanka is again interrupted by rain then we will start losing overs till a 20-overs per-side game is possible. This will mean we can expect a shorter contest that will see a clear winner.
If the x-overs-per-side match between India and Sri Lanka is interrupted after the first innings then also we will start losing overs and we might see a DLS target set for the chasing team with a minimum 20-over contest. Here again, we can have a clear winner.
If we fail to have even a 20-over contest on Sunday then the match will be moved to the reserve day (Monday) and will continue from the same point where it had stopped.
If the rain threatens the entire reserve day's play then the match will be eventually called off and both India and Sri Lanka will share the Asia Cup 2023 trophy.
IND vs SL: What is the cut-off time for a 20-over contest?
The cut-off time for a 20-overs contest between India and Sri Lanka will be around 9:02 pm IST.
Asia Cup Winners List
Here is the list of champions of the Asia Cup tournament from 1984 to 2021.
India leads the table when it comes to the most number of Asia Cup titles with 7 trophies, followed by Sri Lanka who have won it 6 times whereas Pakistan has won the Asia Cup twice.
So if Sri Lanka wins the 2023 Asia Cup then they will be level with India with 7 cup wins.
Fans will be hoping that the rain stays clear and we get proper cricketing content between these two teams. Although, this won’t be the first time that India and Sri Lanka will be sharing the trophy in a major cricketing event. The ICC Champions Trophy 2002 final between India and Sri Lanka was washed out twice on September 29 and 30 due to rain at the same R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.