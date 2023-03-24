RCB Team 2023: Full Players List, Match Schedule & More
RCB will begin their IPL 2023 campaign by taking on the Mumbai Indians at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2
Royal Challengers Bangalore's campaign in the 16th Edition of the Indian Premier League will begin from April 2 when they take on the Mumbai Indians at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
RCB has reached the final of the tournament thrice - 2009, 2011, and 2016 but has failed to cross the winning line. The team's performance has improved in the past years as they have reached the playoffs thrice in past 3 years.
Last year, RCB won 8 of the 14 league games and defeated the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. Then, they lost to the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 and were eliminated.
This year, USL committed about 81.80 crores to the creation of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team. Let us check out RCB's full players’ list at length along with the match schedule.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Full Players’ List
Faf du Plessis (Captain), Finn Allen, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, David Willey, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahamad, Suyash S Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Will Jacks, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage
RCB Injured Players and Replacements
England's Will Jacks who was bought by RCB for INR 3.2 crore was injured while fielding in a match against Bangladesh. Days after Jacks was ruled out of the IPL 2023, RCB named New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell as his replacement.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Match Schedule
The match schedule of RCB in IPL 2023 is as below:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Coaching Staff
Sanjay Bangar (Head Coach)
The head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore for the IPL 2023 season is former international cricketer and Indian cricket commentator Sanjay Bangar. For IPL 2021, Bangar was hired by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as a batting consultant. He has been a member of the coaching staff since then.
Adam Griffith (Bowling Coach)
The former Australian bowler is RCB's bowling coordinator for the IPL 2023. Griffith has experience of coaching bowlers for many teams, including Tasmania, the Western Warriors, and the Perth Scorchers.
Malolan Rangarajan (Fielding Coach & Head of Scouting)
In the Indian Premier League 2023, Malolan Rangarajan will serve as RCB's fielding coach and head of scouting. Rangarajan was appointed head of scouting by RCB in the year 2019, and since then, he has been a crucial part of the coaching staff.
Sridharan Sriram (Batting & Spin Bowling Coach)
For IPL 2023,
RCB will be coached in batting and spin bowling by former Indian cricketer Sridharan Sriram. Sridharan was hired by RCB as the batting and spin bowling coach in 2019. He served as the technical consultant (T20I) for the Bangladesh Men's Cricket Team before joining RCB as a Batting and Spin Bowling Coach.