RCB Team 2023: Full Players List, Match Schedule & More

Royal Challengers Bangalore's campaign in the 16th Edition of the Indian Premier League will begin from April 2 when they take on the Mumbai Indians at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB has reached the final of the tournament thrice - 2009, 2011, and 2016 but has failed to cross the winning line. The team's performance has improved in the past years as they have reached the playoffs thrice in past 3 years.

Last year, RCB won 8 of the 14 league games and defeated the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. Then, they lost to the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 and were eliminated.

This year, USL committed about 81.80 crores to the creation of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team. Let us check out RCB's full players’ list at length along with the match schedule.