IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: How To Book Tickets Online Through Paytm Insider?

IPL 2023 will witness the ‘home and away’ format returning after four years, since 2019. All the ten teams will be seen playing seven matches at the home ground along with seven away matches.

A total of 70 league matches will be played between the ten competing teams, with the last league match being played on Sunday, May 21, 2023. On the last day, there will be two matches MI vs SRH and RCB vs GT. Post that, IPL 2023 will also have two qualifiers, an eliminator, and then the final match, thus concluding the tournament.