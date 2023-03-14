IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: How To Book Tickets Online Through Paytm Insider?
IPL starts on March 31, 2023. You can now book your tickets for the IPL Opening Ceremony via Paytm Insider. Details inside.
Indian Premiere League, known mononymously as IPL, will soon be back with the 16th edition of this tournament. IPL 2023 will kick-start on Friday, March 31, 2023, with the first match being played between the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, and the Dhoni-led men in yellow, Chennai Super Kings. Find out how you can witness this match and the IPL opening ceremony LIVE.
IPL 2023
IPL 2023 will witness the ‘home and away’ format returning after four years, since 2019. All the ten teams will be seen playing seven matches at the home ground along with seven away matches.
A total of 70 league matches will be played between the ten competing teams, with the last league match being played on Sunday, May 21, 2023. On the last day, there will be two matches MI vs SRH and RCB vs GT. Post that, IPL 2023 will also have two qualifiers, an eliminator, and then the final match, thus concluding the tournament.
How To Book IPL 2023 Tickets Online?
As of now, ticket booking for some IPL matches has started in stages, for a selective group of people. For example, fans from Mumbai, who have pre-registered on BookMyShow to get early access to the Mumbai Indian matches being held in their home ground, are now allowed to book their tickets at discounted rates.
Meanwhile, pre-registrations for home matches of Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants have already begun on Paytm Insider. On the same platform, fans who have registered for home matches of Gujarat Titans can now buy IPL match tickets at discounted rates.
Steps To Book IPL Opening Ceremony Tickets Online Via Paytm Insider
All the IPL fans, especially the ones supporting Gujarat Titans or Chennai Super Kings, can join in the IPL opening ceremony to cheer for their favourite team on March 31, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Here’s how you can book your IPL tickets for the opening ceremony via Paytm Insider:
Go to or download and log in to the Paytm Insider mobile app.
Now go to the search bar and type “IPL 2023”.
You will see all the pages related to the IPL home matches. Scroll down till you find the one that says, “TATA IPL 2023 - Match 01 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings” and click on that.
Here, you will see the option to book tickets starting at Rs 800. Click on “Buy Now”.
Select from your desired price category and proceed.
Choose your preferred seats and click on “Buy”.
Enter the required details and complete your payment.
That’s it! Your IPL opening ceremony tickets are now booked. You can also follow the same steps to book IPL tickets for every other match in the tournament via Paytm Insider as well. In fact, you can also follow similar steps to book your IPL tickets from the BookMyShow app or website.
IPL 2023 Schedule
With only a few weeks left for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, here’s a list of all the 70 matches to be played in IPL 2023 from March 31, 2023, to May 21, 2023. Go through this list and book tickets for your favourite team’s matches online.
Meanwhile, since Reliance Industries Ltd., licensed the IPL streaming rights last year for $2.7 billion, JioCinema will be streaming IPL 2023 for the first time.