Photos Of Indian Players In New Jersey With Dream11 Logo Leak Online Ahead Of 1st Test vs WI; Netizens React

Team India will begin their 2023-2025 World Test Championship Cycle with a 2-match Test series against the West Indies starting July 12. The team led by captain Rohit Sharma will play the first match at Windsor Park in Dominica from Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST onwards.

Ahead of the match, photos of Indian players wearing the new Test jersey are circulating online. In the photos, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj are seen wearing the new Adidas jersey with the logo of Dream11 on it.

Earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced fantasy sports gaming platform Dream11 as Team India’s lead sponsor for the period of three years.