Photos Of Indian Players In New Jersey With Dream11 Logo Leak Online Ahead Of 1st Test vs WI; Netizens React

Earlier this month, the BCCI announced Dream11 as Team India’s lead sponsor for the period of three years.

11 Jul 2023, 10:08 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter/@BCCI</p></div>
Source: Twitter/@BCCI

Team India will begin their 2023-2025 World Test Championship Cycle with a 2-match Test series against the West Indies starting July 12. The team led by captain Rohit Sharma will play the first match at Windsor Park in Dominica from Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST onwards.

Ahead of the match, photos of Indian players wearing the new Test jersey are circulating online. In the photos, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj are seen wearing the new Adidas jersey with the logo of Dream11 on it.

Earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced fantasy sports gaming platform Dream11 as Team India’s lead sponsor for the period of three years.

Team India's New Jersey With Dream11 Logo

Cricket fans online do not seem to be impressed with the jersey because of the placement of Dream11's logo in the centre.

"No matter who makes Team India's jersey, Adidas or Nike. They should know it will eventually be ruined by some brand logo in front," a user tweeted.

"Dream11 destroyed the jersey, Where is India's name??" asked another.

Take a look at some of the othe reactions below:

Indian Test Squad vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies Test Squad vs India

Last week, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men’s Selection Panel announced the squad for the first match of the Test Series against India.

The Panel named 13 squad members and two traveling reserve players for the match.

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.

Travelling Reserves: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan.

