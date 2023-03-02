WPL Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Where To Watch & More

Setting the stage for the Women’s Premier League’s inaugural season are five teams competing to be the champion. The teams are now ready for the WPL's debut season after the exciting round of auctions.

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will square off in the opening game of the inaugural competition. An official opening ceremony for India's first-ever women's cricket league will be held before the tournament's first game. Let’s check out the date, time, venue and other details of WPL’s opening ceremony.