WPL Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Where To Watch & More
The Women's Premier League (WPL) will begin on March 4 with a magnificent opening ceremony. Check the details here!
Setting the stage for the Women’s Premier League’s inaugural season are five teams competing to be the champion. The teams are now ready for the WPL's debut season after the exciting round of auctions.
Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will square off in the opening game of the inaugural competition. An official opening ceremony for India's first-ever women's cricket league will be held before the tournament's first game. Let’s check out the date, time, venue and other details of WPL’s opening ceremony.
WPL Opening Ceremony: Date & Time
The WPL 2023 opening ceremony will get started on March 4 at 5:30 PM. The venue's gates will open at 4 PM for those who plan to attend the ceremony in person.
WPL Opening Ceremony: Venue
A few popular B-town celebrities are said to grace the opening ceremony of the WPL 2023 which will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
WPL Opening Ceremony: Where To Watch The Opening Ceremony Live On TV?
TV channel Sports18 in India will live stream the WPL opening ceremony.
WPL Opening Ceremony: Where To Watch The Opening Ceremony Live On Phone?
Through the JioCinema app, viewers can live stream the WPL opening ceremony.
WPL Opening Ceremony: Where To Buy The Tickets?
Through BookMyShow, fans can purchase tickets for the WPL 2023 opening ceremony. Further, in an effort to pique enthusiasm among the fans, tickets have been given free for girls and women. For men and boys, the ticket rates apparently start at low prices of Rs 100 and Rs 400.
A few well-known performers will attend the occasion, including Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. At the opening ceremony, renowned singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan will also perform the WPL anthem. AP Dhillon, a Punjabi pop singer, will also perform some of his biggest hits that evening.
You can also learn a lot more about the teams contesting in WPL 2023, such as:
