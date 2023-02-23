Women’s IPL 2023: Full Schedule, Date, Time, Squads, Team Details And More
Women’s IPL 2023 is all set to begin in the month of March. Find out the full schedule, squads, and other details of tournament.
The Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) has grown to be one of the most well-known T20 leagues in the world with outstanding players from all over the globe exhibiting their abilities. The tournament, which began in 2019, has already had two fantastic seasons, and supporters can't wait for the following one in 2023. The Women's IPL 2023 will include 5 teams in total. If you too are waiting to know about the Women’s IPL 2023 schedule, teams list and players, you are at the right place.
Women’s IPL 2023: Date
The first match will be between Team Mumbai and Team Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Women’s IPL 2023: Venue
All the matches will take place at the DY Patil Stadium (capacity: 60,000) in Navi Mumbai and the Brabourne Stadium (capacity: 20,000) in Mumbai.
Women’s IPL 2023: Broadcast Details
Sports 18 TV channel will broadcast the Women’s IPL 2023. Alternatively, audience can also live stream the match on JioCinema app.
Women’s IPL 2023: Full Schedule
The full schedule of the Women’s IPL 2023 is listed below.
Women’s IPL 2023: Team List And Their Owners
Team Gujarat Giants is owned by Gautam Adani
Team Royal Challengers Bangalore Woman is owned by Diageo
Team Delhi Capital Woman is owned by JSW Group, GMR Group
Team UP Warriorz is owned by Capri Global
Team Mumbai Indians Woman is owned by Reliance Industries
Women’s IPL 2023: Squad Details
Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Annabel Sutherland, Deandra Dottin, Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma, Tanuja Kanwer, Harleen Deol, Ashwani Kumari, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Sabbineni Meghana, Hurley Gala, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil
Royal Challengers Bangalore Woman: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Megan Schutt, Kanika Ahuja, Dané Van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Preeti Bose, Komal Zanzad, Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil
Delhi Capital Woman: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhter, Aparna Mondal, Tara Norris
UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh
Mumbai Indians Woman: Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, Humairaa Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav