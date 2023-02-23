Women’s IPL 2023: Full Schedule, Date, Time, Squads, Team Details And More

The Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) has grown to be one of the most well-known T20 leagues in the world with outstanding players from all over the globe exhibiting their abilities. The tournament, which began in 2019, has already had two fantastic seasons, and supporters can't wait for the following one in 2023. The Women's IPL 2023 will include 5 teams in total. If you too are waiting to know about the Women’s IPL 2023 schedule, teams list and players, you are at the right place.