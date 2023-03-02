UP Warriorz WPL 2023: Fixtures, Match Dates & Time, Captain, Owners, Player List
All You Need To Know about UP Warriorz, one of the competing teams in the WPL 2023 which begins on March 4 2023
The Women's Premier League is all ready to begin on 4 March. On January 25, 2023, the Women's Indian Premier League's name was officially changed by the BCCI to the Women's Premier League.
Five teams from different Indian zones will compete in T-20 matches in the WPL. This tournament will represent a significant advancement for women in cricket. In addition, the competition will give female cricketers plenty of chances to demonstrate their skills. The UP Warriorz are one of the five teams competing in the Women's Premier League season.
In this article, we will provide you with all the details regarding the team UP Warriorz's schedule, match dates and time, owners and much more
UP Warriorz: Fixtures - Date and Time
The team UP Warriorz's WPL 2023 schedule is provided below, along with match dates, times, and venues:
Who Is The Captain Of UP Warriorz
UP Warriorz team will be captained by Australian batsman Alyssa Healy
On 22nd Feb, the name of Captain Alyssa Healy was announced by Capri Global Holdings Private Limited, the owner of UP Warriors.
Who is UP Warriorz Vice Captain
Indian All rounder Deepti Sharma was announced as the vice captain of UP Warriorz team
Who Are The Owners Of UP Warriorz
Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd. is the company that owns UP Warriorz. At the January team's auction, they paid ₹ 757 crore for the franchise. The organisation is an investment holding company based in India that operates through its subsidiaries in a variety of markets, including manufacturing, real estate, and finance. The company's current headquarters are in Mumbai. Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone were among the several players they purchased with the goal of winning the competition.
Jon Lewis, Anju Jain, Ashley Noffke, and Lisa Sthalekar are on the coaching staff for team UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League. Jon Lewis is the current head coach of the England women's team and a former England cricket player.
UP Warriorz: Players List
The batting and bowling lineups for the UP Warriorz offer a good diversity of players. They are:
Deepti Sharma: All rounder
Sophie Ecclestone: All rounder
Devika Vaidya: All rounder
Tahlia Mcgrath: All rounder
Shabnim Ismail: Bowler
Grace Harris: All rounder
Alyssa Healy: Wicket keeper
Anjali Sarvani: Bowler
Rajeshwari Gayakwad: Bowler
Shweta Sehrawat: Batter
Kiran Navgire: Batter
Laxmi Yadav: Wicket keeper
Parshavi Chopra: All rounder
S. Yashasri: All rounder
Simran Shaikh: Batter
