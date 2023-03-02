UP Warriorz WPL 2023: Fixtures, Match Dates & Time, Captain, Owners, Player List

The Women's Premier League is all ready to begin on 4 March. On January 25, 2023, the Women's Indian Premier League's name was officially changed by the BCCI to the Women's Premier League.

Five teams from different Indian zones will compete in T-20 matches in the WPL. This tournament will represent a significant advancement for women in cricket. In addition, the competition will give female cricketers plenty of chances to demonstrate their skills. The UP Warriorz are one of the five teams competing in the Women's Premier League season.