Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023: Fixtures, Match Dates, Match Time, Squad, & More

The first-ever edition of the Women’s Premiere League (WPL), is all set to begin on March 4, 2023. This Women's T20 franchise cricket league could prove to be a great platform for Indian women cricketers to flaunt their skills while playing with international cricketers form all around the world.

Five teams, representing five different zones in India will be seen competing with each other for the prestigious trophy in this league. Gujarat Giants is one among the five teams that will be battling it out on the pitch this year.

This article will give you a detailed look at the Gujarat Giants’ complete match schedule, player names, owners and other details.