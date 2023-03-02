Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023: Fixtures, Match Dates, Match Time, Squad, & More
Here’s everything you need to know about WPL 2023’s Gujarat Giants.
The first-ever edition of the Women’s Premiere League (WPL), is all set to begin on March 4, 2023. This Women's T20 franchise cricket league could prove to be a great platform for Indian women cricketers to flaunt their skills while playing with international cricketers form all around the world.
Five teams, representing five different zones in India will be seen competing with each other for the prestigious trophy in this league. Gujarat Giants is one among the five teams that will be battling it out on the pitch this year.
This article will give you a detailed look at the Gujarat Giants’ complete match schedule, player names, owners and other details.
Gujarat Giants: Fixtures - Date and Time
On March 4, 2023, Gujarat Giants will be seen playing the inaugural match of the Women’s Premiere League against Mumbai Indians. Here’s a list of all their upcoming matches in the WPL:
Who Is The Captain Of Gujarat Giants?
Australian wicket-keeper Beth Mooney is announced as the Captain of Gujarat Giants. She will be seen leading the Giants in the first-ever WPL match starting March 4, 2023. After being named Player of the Match post the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final, Mooney was bought by the Giants in the auction for Rs 2 Crores.
Who Is The Vice-Captain Of Gujarat Giants?
Acting as the deputy of Beth Mooney will be Indian all-rounder Sneha Rana. Although her base price in the auction was Rs 50 Lakhs, Rana was brought on board by Gujarat Giants for Rs 75 Lakhs and was later named the Vice-Captain of the team.
Who Are The Owners Of Gujarat Giants?
The WPL team Gujarat Giants is owned by the Adani Group. The Gautam Adani-led group spent a whopping Rs 1,289 Crores on the team. Apart from the Gujarat Giants in WPL, the Adani Group also owns the Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi and Gulf Giants in ILT20.
Gujarat Giants have also roped in the Indian cricket team captain Mithali Raj as their mentor and advisor. Former senior women's team coach Tushar Arothe has been appointed as the team's batting coach. Meanwhile, Gavan Twining will look after the Gujarat Giants’ fielding.
Gujarat Giants WPL Squad
Here’s a list of all the 17 lionesses representing the Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023:
Ashleigh Gardner (All-Rounder)
Beth Mooney (Batter) - Captain(WK)
Sophie Dunkley (Batter)
Anna Sutherland (All-Rounder)
Harleen Deol (All-Rounder)
Deandra Dottin (All-Rounder)
Sneh Rana (All-Rounder) - Vice Captain
S Meghana (Batter)
Georgia Wareham (All-Rounder)
Mansi Joshi (All-Rounder)
D Hemalatha (All-Rounder)
Monica Patel (Bowler)
Tanuja Kanwer (All-Rounder)
Sushma Verma (Batter) (WK)
Hurley Gala (All-Rounder)
Ashwani Kumari (All-Rounder)
Parunika Sisodia (Bowler)
Shabnam Shakil (Bowler)