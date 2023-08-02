Liverpool vs Bayern Munich: Kick-off Time, Where To Watch, Team News

Following the weekend's match, Liverpool has no new injury concerns, and Klopp is expected to field a strong starting lineup, taking into account the quality of their upcoming opposition. Szoboszlai made a comeback in the victory over Leicester after a brief spell on the sidelines due to an ankle injury. However, Stefan Bajcetic, former Bayern midfielder Thiago Alcantara, and Conor Bradley will continue their recovery at home.

On the Bayern Munich side, they will be without the presence of former Liverpool player Sadio Mane, who won't have the opportunity to reunite with his former team as he approaches a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the Germans' attack will miss the injured Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Muller. Manuel Neuer and the recently arrived Raphael Guerreiro are both dealing with injury issues as well.