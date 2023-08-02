Liverpool vs Bayern Munich: Kick-off Time, Where To Watch, Team News
The Liverpool vs Bayern Munich club friendly is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 5.30 PM (IST) at the Singapore National Stadium.
Liverpool vs Bayern Munich: Where To Watch
The Liverpool vs Bayern Munich match will not be telecasted on TV in India. However, fans can watch Liverpool vs Bayern Munich international friendly match on the FanCode app and website. Fans can watch it on LFCTV as well.
For updates, fans can even check social media accounts of the two teams.
Liverpool vs Bayern Munich: Team News
Following the weekend's match, Liverpool has no new injury concerns, and Klopp is expected to field a strong starting lineup, taking into account the quality of their upcoming opposition. Szoboszlai made a comeback in the victory over Leicester after a brief spell on the sidelines due to an ankle injury. However, Stefan Bajcetic, former Bayern midfielder Thiago Alcantara, and Conor Bradley will continue their recovery at home.
On the Bayern Munich side, they will be without the presence of former Liverpool player Sadio Mane, who won't have the opportunity to reunite with his former team as he approaches a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the Germans' attack will miss the injured Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Muller. Manuel Neuer and the recently arrived Raphael Guerreiro are both dealing with injury issues as well.
This will be the third time that the two teams have met in a pre-season friendly, with Liverpool winning both of the previous encounters. In 2010, Liverpool won 2-0 in Munich, and in 2019, they won 3-1 in Singapore.
This is a match that both teams will be looking to win, as it will give them a good measure of their strength ahead of the start of the new season. Liverpool will be hoping to continue their good form, while Bayern Munich will be looking to avenge their defeats in the previous two meetings.