India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours Match Live?

Team India will face Sri Lanka on Tuesday in 4th match of the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

The Rohit Sharma-led team crushed Pakistan by 228 runs on Monday. Virat Kohli (122) and KL Rahul (111) struck unbeaten centuries to steer India to a commanding 356 for two, the team's joint highest total against Pakistan in ODIs.

Part time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed leaked 52 runs in 5.4 overs and was the second most expensive bowler for Pakistan after Shaheen Shah Afridi (1/79 in 10 overs).

In response, Pakistan were all out for 128 in 32 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the stand-out bowler for India as he ended with a five wicket haul.

Due to rain, India will end up playing three days in a row on Tuesday. As team India will be taking field again in less than 24 hours after defeating their arch-rivals, it will be interesting to watch if the team management decides to give rest to some players.

Virat Kohli, the Player of the Match against Pakistan has said that he will be ready to face Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

"It's the first time I have done anything (play back-to-back ODIs) like this in 15 years of cricket. Luckily, we are Test players, so we know how to come back the next day and play. Recovery is crucial. It was humid out there today. I will be 35 in November, so I need to take care of my recovery," he said.