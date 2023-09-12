India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours Match Live?
The IND vs SL match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday. Read more
Team India will face Sri Lanka on Tuesday in 4th match of the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup 2023.
The Rohit Sharma-led team crushed Pakistan by 228 runs on Monday. Virat Kohli (122) and KL Rahul (111) struck unbeaten centuries to steer India to a commanding 356 for two, the team's joint highest total against Pakistan in ODIs.
Part time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed leaked 52 runs in 5.4 overs and was the second most expensive bowler for Pakistan after Shaheen Shah Afridi (1/79 in 10 overs).
In response, Pakistan were all out for 128 in 32 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the stand-out bowler for India as he ended with a five wicket haul.
Due to rain, India will end up playing three days in a row on Tuesday. As team India will be taking field again in less than 24 hours after defeating their arch-rivals, it will be interesting to watch if the team management decides to give rest to some players.
Virat Kohli, the Player of the Match against Pakistan has said that he will be ready to face Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
"It's the first time I have done anything (play back-to-back ODIs) like this in 15 years of cricket. Luckily, we are Test players, so we know how to come back the next day and play. Recovery is crucial. It was humid out there today. I will be 35 in November, so I need to take care of my recovery," he said.
On the other side, Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in their Asia Cup Super 4 match on Saturday. Invited to bat, Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis (50) took Sri Lanka to 257 for nine in their 50 overs.
Skipper Dasun Shanaka (3/28), Matheesha Pathirana (3/58) and mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana (3/69) then led a disciplined bowling attack to stop Bangladesh at 236 in 48.1 overs.
Here is all you need to know about the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match:
India vs Sri Lanka: Today's Venue
The India vs Sri Lanka match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Live Telecast And TV Channels
The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Stream: How To Watch IND vs SL Online?
Cricket fans can watch the India vs Sri Lanka match online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
India vs Sri Lanka Head To Head In ODIs
Matches Played: 165, Won by India: 96, Won by Sri Lanka: 57, No Result: 11
India's Predicted Playing XI
Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.
Sri Lanka's Predicted Playig XI
Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.
India vs Sri Lanka Weather Update: Check Colombo Weather Forecast
According to AccuWeather, there is a 60% probability of precipitation in the afternoon in Colombo. In the evening, the probability reduces to 43%.
Colombo Weather Forecast. Source: AccuWeather
Colombo Weather Forecast. Source: AccuWeather
There are no reserve days for the remaining matches of the Asia Cup 2023. If rain interrupts the Sri Lanka vs India match, then both the teams will share a point each.
(With PTI inputs)