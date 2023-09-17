India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch Asia Cup 2023 Final Live On TV And Online?

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Indian team was the first team to qualify for the finals after they topped the points table in the Super Fours stage.

The 'Men in Blue' defeated Pakistan and Sri Lanka by 228 runs and 41 runs respectively to qualify with four points. In their third match against Bangladesh, the Indian team lost by six runs on Friday.

Sri Lanka also qualified for the Asia Cup final with four points as they defeated Bangladesh and Pakistan.

On Sunday, Rohit Sharma's Indian team will be firm favourites to end its five-year trophy draught in multi-nation events, when it faces a depleted Sri Lanka.

Ahead of the match, opener Shubman Gill, who scored an impressive century against Bangladesh in a losing cause said a victory in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka is important because it will give the team a lot of momentum ahead of the World Cup beginning next month.

"Winning the (Asia Cup) final is very important for us because we need to create a winning habit. Peaking at the right time and gaining momentum at the right time is important," he said during the post-match press conference on Friday night.

"It is also important to maintain that momentum because losing in one or two matches can add pressure. Winning here will give us a lot of momentum and confidence going into the World Cup," Gill added.

For the final match, Team India will be without the services of all-rounder Axar Patel who has been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a hamstring injury.

However, the return of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and others will bolster the team's confidence.

Sri Lanka will also miss their premier spinner Maheesh Theekshana due to his right hamstring injury. Despite that, the Lankan team is expected to give a tough fight to the Indians as they did in the Super Fours stage.

Here is how you can watch the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match live: